The 23-year-old blends her love of sneaker culture with eye-catching accents for a style all her own. “I would have to say I’ve always been interested in fashion,” Jada Holmes says at the start of our conversation. She then tells me the story of the exact moment that she fell in love with clothes. “When I was in the fifth grade, I needed, like this graduation ceremony type dress. My mother allowed me to finally be able to do dress myself. I picked like this extravagant dress and she was like, ‘Are you sure you really want to wear that? This isn’t a wedding, it’s just a graduation ceremony.'”

