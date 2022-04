This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The expanded child tax credit of 2021 had a tremendous effect on American families. The early checks went out to more than 36 million families in the latter half of the year and briefly cut poverty for millions of children.

