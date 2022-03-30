The Jig: Prices On Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG To Increase In 2022

It looks like the streets will have to pay a premium in order to catch that drip. Nike is rumored to be increasing the price on the Nike 1 High sneaker by the end of this year.

As per Sneaker News the iconic shoe is in very high demand, so much so that the ticket on these feet pieces is rumored to go up by the start of holiday season. The Beaverton, OR based brand has yet to formally confirm the speculation but one sneaker insider says that the writing is on the walls. @zSneakerHeadz recently reviewed the upcoming Air Jordan 1 release schedule for the remainder of 2022 and was quick to point to the elephant in the room with the slightly more expensive tag of $180.00 for the Jordan 1 Reimagined “Chicago.”

The channel continued to provide more examples of the $180 pricing with the “Gorge Green” colorway which is slated for a November 12 release date. When you consider the ongoing challenges the world continues to face with the global shipping crisis and supply shortages it shouldn’t be a surprise that Nike has also been affected. Nevertheless both the Reimagined “Chicago” and the “Gorge Green” will be released on the SNKRS app so get your hands ready to hold that L.