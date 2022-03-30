ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Jig: Prices On Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG To Increase In 2022

By Martin Berrios
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBcqm_0euUVvc100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0MNE_0euUVvc100

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand


It looks like the streets will have to pay a premium in order to catch that drip. Nike is rumored to be increasing the price on the Nike Air Jordan 1 High sneaker by the end of this year.

As per Sneaker News the iconic shoe is in very high demand, so much so that the ticket on these feet pieces is rumored to go up by the start of holiday season. The Beaverton, OR based brand has yet to formally confirm the speculation but one sneaker insider says that the writing is on the walls. @zSneakerHeadz recently reviewed the upcoming Air Jordan 1 release schedule for the remainder of 2022 and was quick to point to the elephant in the room with the slightly more expensive tag of $180.00 for the Jordan 1 Reimagined “Chicago.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by zSneakerHeadz (@zsneakerheadz)

The channel continued to provide more examples of the $180 pricing with the “Gorge Green” colorway which is slated for a November 12 release date. When you consider the ongoing challenges the world continues to face with the global shipping crisis and supply shortages it shouldn’t be a surprise that Nike has also been affected. Nevertheless both the Reimagined “Chicago” and the “Gorge Green” will be released on the SNKRS app so get your hands ready to hold that L.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb

1K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

235K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 13 “University Blue” Releasing In December 2022

The Air Jordan 13, one of the 10 top-selling sneakers of 2021, is looking to make the list again in 2022. That’ll be achieved with the help of some attractive Retro releases like the upcoming Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol”, the Jordan 13 “Court Purple” from earlier this year, and this upcoming December release of the Air Jordan 13 “University Blue”.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Concord”

Unveiled many months prior by respected sneaker leakers, the Air Jordan 5 “Concord” is currently slated to drop this Summer, joining both the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” and Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.” And whereas these are OG colorways, the “Concord” is much less familiar, though it does borrow design cues from beloved classics.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Gets A Release Update: Details

A plethora of dope sneakers will be released this year, and many of them will be coming from none other than Jordan Brand. Jumpman is always known for dropping some fire throughout the year, and the Air Jordan 4 is no exception to that rule. Every year, it seemingly gets some incredible new offerings and in 2022, there are certainly some interesting teasers being shown off right now.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” Returns On March 22nd

After the reveal of the now indefinitely-postponed Travis Scott collaborations and the uniquely modified SP versions that saw tribal patterns and added buckles, Nike is now ready to usher in the Air Trainer 1 in its most original and recognizable form. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Trainer...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Air Jordan 1#Nike Air Jordan#Jordan Brand#Sneaker News#Zsneakerheadz#The Jordan 1 Reimagined#Snkrs
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue”

First revealed back in October 2021, the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” has since garnered quite a positive response since a first look at the shoes leaked out earlier in 2022. Simply a “Mid” iteration of the original Air Jordan 13 Low from 1998, this upcoming Retro release fulfills one of those “dream colorway” scenarios that have been discussed for decades, and with a similar construction to the OG Flints, these might just be one of the best Retro colorways of the year.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
hypebeast.com

An Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33 Colorway Surfaces

Helping launch Travis Scott‘s ongoing partnership with Nike/Jordan Brand, back in 2019 we saw the release of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 33. Coming in a mix of “Army Olive/Black/Ale Brown/Sail,” the shoe also helped established the color themes of Travis’ Cactus Jack releases. But...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Scuffed Leathers Make This Nike Air Max Plus Appear Lived-In

Whether aged, vintage, or distressed, both Nike and its admirers have taken an obvious liking to qualities of wear. The upcoming Dunk Low “Vintage Green,” for example, reinforces this, as it adds a patina to the upper and yellowed soles underfoot. And while not quite as overt in design, this newly revealed Air Max Plus follows suit, as certain parts of its construction appear overly scuffed.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Air Max Day History & Sneaker Release Facts You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Architect turned sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield’s vaunted Nike Air Max 1 was released on March 26, 1987. Thirty-five years after its debut, both Nike and sneaker fans will observe the annual celebration of the anniversary — dubbed Air Max Day — with the release of commemorative Air Max 1 colorways. With the sneakerhead holiday on March 26, below is a history of past events and how they have evolved over time. Air Max Day...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate Sees A “Team Red” Upgrade

While the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate may not be surpassing the model’s original trim in popularity any time soon, the silhouette has quickly garnered a fanbase for its heritage design and fashion-forward sensibilities. Recently, the women’s-exclusive proposition appeared in a white, off-white and “Team Red” ensemble reminiscent of...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Day 2022 Is Here Along with New Sneaker Releases

Air Max Day, the annual holiday beloved by sneaker enthusiasts, is upon us, along with a collection of all-new Air Max 1 silhouettes. Today, Nike celebrates the 35th anniversary of its iconic Air Max technology, which was introduced with the Air Max 1 silhouette on March 26, 1978. Since then, Air Max has become synonymous with forward-thinking footwear in both the sports and lifestyle realms. Continuing the technology’s legacy, Nike has introduced a new assortment of Air Max options for the annual event, adding the “AM Dawn,” “AM 270 RSG,” “AM 90 SE,” “AM Motif” and “AM97” models to the Air Max 1 lineup.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 "Chicago" Rumored Release Date Revealed

While it may not be as respected as some of its contemporaries, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 2 is a phenomenal sneaker. This is a shoe that has been around since the mid to late 80s, and there have been plenty of colorways to make their way to the market. Of course, the most popular colorway is the "Chicago" model, as is the case for most Jumpman sneakers.
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

0161 Rapper Meekz Steps Out With New Drill Heater “Airmax’s”

Having just finished up supporting Dave on his nationwide We’re All Alone In This Together tour, Manchester rapper Meekz is back with a new single entitled “Airmax’s”. Over Kyle Evans’ piano-laced production, Meekz tells a tale about his past life on the roads while also letting us know how many pairs of new creps—well, mainly, Nike Air Max’s—he can buy with his legally-made music money. Whilst showing how life has changed, “Airmax’s” also shows how much the 0161 don has progressed as an artist as he effortlessly switches up to a double-time flow with ease.
MUSIC
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy