Crime survivors rally at Capitol

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of crime survivors and families of murdered Illinoisans crowded the state capitol today to urge lawmakers to expand support for crime victims and make communities safer. Crime survivors were joined by elected officials at Survivors Speak Illinois – an annual event hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice (CSSJ)...

