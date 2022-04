Coach John Harbaugh said Bowser (Achilles) "will be back for training camp", Todd Karpovich of SI.com reports. Bowser suffered a torn Achilles during the Ravens' regular-season finale, so it's encouraging that he's still on track to to participate in at least some drills at the start of training camp. After having emerged as a regular starter in 2021 and notching a career-high seven sacks, it will be notable for Baltimore's defense if Bowser is able to return early in the 2022 campaign.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO