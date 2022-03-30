CBD Photo Gallery: Arizona gets a win against instate rival GCU

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly’s Will Nannini signed with Central Arizona College for rodeo. The Vaqueros are members of the Grand Canyon Region. He will compete in steer wrestling, tie down roping and team roping. When he went on a visit, he knew right away that it was the perfect fit, as he liked the coach and area.

KIMBERLY, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO