CAMILLUS – At — , lacrosse tradition is defined by the vast array of championships the boys and girls Wildcats have earned over the course of two generations. Whether it continues in 2022 will depend on how both sets of Wildcats deal with the direction from two new head coaches with deep ties to the school and competition in a new class once the post-season rolls around.

CAMILLUS, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO