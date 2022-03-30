ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Vidant Health hosts Operation Medicine Drop on Thursday

By Vidant Health, Courtney Layton
 1 day ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Health is hosting an Operation Medicine Drop event on Thursday.

The event will be held on Thursday from 11 am to 1 pm at the Vidant Wellness Center, located at 2610 Stantonsburg Road.

Operation Medicine Drop is an event where the public can dispose of expired, unused and/or unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications. This serves to protect the waters, the community and the children.

Unintentional poisoning from prescription medications is on the rise in North Carolina and is the second leading cause of death. It is also the fourth leading cause of death for children ages 0-19. Each year, approximately 50,000 young children are brought to the emergency department due to unintentional medication poisoning.

Operation Medicine Drop does not accept biohazardous materials.

