Kern County, CA

One person died, another hospitalized following a head-on collision in Kern County (Kern County, CA)

 1 day ago

One person was killed and another received injuries following a head-on collision Monday afternoon in Kern County.

As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at around 12:22 p.m. on S Lake Road, just east of Gardner Field Road. The preliminary reports showed that an Acura SUV and a Chevrolet pickup truck were involved in the collision [...]

March 30, 2022

