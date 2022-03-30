ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

So Satisfying: Watch an Old, Sad Ferrari 328 GTS Get Detailed

By Becca Hopkins
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ammo NYC car care company gets its hands on an old barn find: a Ferrari 328 GTS that is in desperate need of some...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

New Ferrari Crossover Is Supercar Blasphemy We can get Behind

Ferrari has finally released an image of its long-rumored first crossover. From first impressions, it looks like the new Ferrari SUV could be a winner for the Italian company. With a short intro, Ferrari calls it “a genuine game-changer,” and says, “All will be revealed later this year.” But what we do know so far …
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari 308 With Honda Engine Swap Sounds Absolutely Evil

Ferrari purists should look away because this 308 GTBi no longer has its Modena-built V8, and there's now a turbocharged Honda K24 occupying the engine bay. This video shows the swapped powerplant's first startup. The embedded clip above starts right when the engine turns over. The staccato raspiness from the...
CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Graveyard Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Motorious

85 Car Lot Is Full Of Abandoned Classics

This incredible automotive graveyard is home to an array of decaying classic cars and a bunch of interesting stories to tell. We've all heard stories of some of the craziest classic cars to ever be found within the confines of a barn, abandoned warehouse, or field before. Everything from classic Hemi 'Cudas to beaten-up old Chevys has been rediscovered and given new life by the brave enthusiasts willing to go where no one else will. However, it isn't every day that you see someone come across a mass of classic cars by buying the entire lot. Yet, that is precisely what this new owner did, and now he's got 85 different classic cars to choose from. While he may have bought the land for the farm, he got something so much more valuable.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang May Get This Cool Feature

The S650-generation of the Ford Mustang is due to be shown to us fairly soon with numerous reports stating that it will be launched as a 2024 model-year product. Despite test units having been spotted on several occasions, there is very little information regarding what we can expect from the upcoming muscle car.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrari 328#Classic Car#Gts#Sports Car#Vehicles#Ammo Nyc
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
Motorious

Widebody Ford GT40 Is A Custom History Piece

This incredible car is one of two insane vehicles with unbeatable performance and incredible dedication to design. The Ford GT40 is one of those cars whose reputation for high speed has left a legacy that overshadows nearly every other supercar from the 1960s. While it's true that Ford brought back the car we all know and love in the early 2000s and then once again in 2017, there really is nothing like the original car today. That means that, like many cars of its time, these things are usually left alone in the aftermarket community as there aren't many of them to go around. That is until one crazy builder was willing to push the limits of his own skill by building an insane GT40 of his own which he has named "Ruffian."
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Ars Technica

You can now buy a road-legal replica of Porsche’s mighty 917K racer

The UK is known for plenty of things, but it's not all fish and chips and dodgy Russian oligarch money. It's also surprisingly permissive when it comes to registering vehicles for public roads. Thanks to a process called "Individual Vehicle Approval," it's possible to road-register cars that would likely be met with exasperated spluttering if you were to try the same thing in Germany, Japan, or most states in the US.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons to Buy a Toyota bZ4X Instead of a RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is the most popular SUV in America. Despite its popularity, there are better options on the market. The RAV4 may be the most popular SUV in the present, but what about Toyota’s future? The bZ4X is a better buy as gas prices rise and the automotive industry shifts toward producing electric vehicles.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Recall: 2022 Golf GTI, R Hot Hatches Get Too Hot

If you want a hot hatch in the US right now, Volkswagen is the strongest game in town. It might’ve discontinued the regular Golf, but the Golf R and GTI are still here. And they just got redesigned for 2022 in Mk8 form. However, while these VWs are indeed hot hatches, that doesn’t mean they should be literally hot. Yet that’s exactly what a new Volkswagen recall says is happening.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Model A Gets Its First Wash In 91 Years

Anyone familiar with classic cars knows the phrase “they don’t make them like they used to” is absolutely spot-on. That’s clearly illustrated by this Ford Model A which was abandoned in the woods for over 8 years, yet the owner was able to get it started in short order without much trouble. These things were built to be durable, reliable workhorses, not some iPhone on wheels which cracked apart because the temperature changed to quickly, needing thousands and thousands in repairs just to run again.
CARS
Road & Track

Here's Our Best Look Yet at the U.S.-Bound Toyota GR Corolla Hot Hatch

Toyota hid a big teaser for its upcoming U.S.-destined GR Corolla hot hatch in an ad posted to YouTube Tuesday. Folks, 'Yota's new hot hatch is closer than ever. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

86K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy