Kentucky’s intended journey to the Final Four was brought to a stop by an overtime upset loss against Saint Peter’s in the first round. What’s next for the Wildcats?. Kentucky’s basketball season ended in a disappointing loss at the hands of 15-seed Saint Peter’s, one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA tournament. After failing to win an SEC regular-season title, the Wildcats sought to bring home a National Championship title back to Lexington.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO