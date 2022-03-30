ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blakely, GA

Blakely man arrested for cocaine trafficking

By WALB News Team
WALB 10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A Blakely man is now behind bars after a search warrant, according to the police department. A report said on Tuesday, shortly after 11 a.m., Blakely officers conducted a...

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A correctional officer at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been arrested after an investigation into the death of an inmate in February. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins was involved in an altercation with inmate Victor Russo on February 16. Russo died on February 25 after he was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent blunt force trauma.
BESSEMER, AL
FOX8 News

Rowan County man arrested on drug trafficking charges after trying to run from scene, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rowan County deputies arrested a man who allegedly attempted to run away from deputies. Aaron Darius Hotlzclaw, 38, was arrested and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center on March 22. Deputies say that members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Gang Intelligence […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blakely, GA
Blakely, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crack Cocaine#Illegal Drugs#Georgia State Patrol#Lifebrite Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSFA

Upgraded charges delayed after Prattville shooting victim dies

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a Friday night Prattville shooting has died, but the suspect’s charges have not yet been upgraded. Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said Monday that a forensic backlog is causing a delay in the autopsy and that charges will not be updated until after the autopsy is completed. It’s unclear when that will happen.
PRATTVILLE, AL
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy