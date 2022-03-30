ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethalto, IL

Cottage Hills man faces meth charge

By Scott Cousins
 1 day ago
Kenneth L. Rice (Bethalto Police Department)

EDWARDSVILLE – A Cottage Hills man was charged with meth possession with intent to deliver after a traffic stop by the Bethalto Police Department March 29.

Kenneth L. Rice, 28, of Cottage Hills, was charged March 29 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.

The case was presented by the Bethalto Police Department.

According to court documents and information from the department, on March 29 Rice allegedly was driving on Illinois 140 when he was stopped for a lighting violation. A search of the vehicle allegedly found 5-15 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and baggies.

It was also noted that Rice’s driver’s license was suspended.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Other felony cases filed March 29 by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office include:

• Christopher R. Douglas, 44, of Wood River, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department. According to court documents, on March 28, Douglas allegedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine and less than 15 grams of cocaine. Bail was set at $20,000.

• Christopher M. Duncan, 36, of Alton, was charged with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. On March 27 Duncan allegedly disseminated an image of another person, who was identifiable with her “intimate parts” exposed, without the victim’s consent. Bail was set at $25,000.

• Cynthia M. Rodgers, 59, of East Alton, was charged with retail theft under $300 (second subsequent offense), a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department. According to court documents, on March 28 Rodgers allegedly took plants, pet supplies and grocery items valued at less than $300 from the Wood River Walmart. She has a December 2021 conviction for retail theft out of Madison County. Bail was set at $15,000.

