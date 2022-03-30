ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town hosting benefit concert for Berkeley Animal Center

By Chase Laudenslager
counton2.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of country music stars will host a benefit concert for a Lowcountry animal shelter this May. Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town,...

www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows with very bold top but her coat gets everyone talking

Miranda Lambert brought the house down during her recent shows in the UK and she thanked fans for their support by giving them a look at her show-stopping on-stage outfit. The country music queen wowed her fans with her voice and her appearance during the festivities in England, Ireland and Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood 'couldn't be more proud of sister' Miranda Lambert after 'long overdue' win

Carrie Underwood has paid tribute to the "wonderful" Miranda Lambert as the singer finally wins Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. Miranda had been nominated several times over an almost two-decade career, but this was her first win; she was unable to be at the ceremony in person as she was performing in London. Backstage with the press, however, Carrie praised Miranda and shared how the win was "long overdue".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
State
South Carolina State
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert showcases enormous tattoo in sun-drenched photo

Miranda Lambert's body art stole the show in a new stunning photo she shared on Instagram and fans were blown away. The country music superstar looked glowing in a shot captured in a desert setting. In the image, Miranda was looking out into the distance and wearing a cowboy hat, strappy top and displaying a huge tattoo on her arm.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
WMBF

Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The iconic restaurant that sits on the corner of Little River’s Intercoastal Waterways is getting a facelift under its new owner, Lance Denny. Capt. Juel’s Hurricane Restaurant has been serving seafood since 1945 under three generations of the Robertson family. Now it’s in the hands of Denny, who grew up with the establishment’s unique history.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
102.7 KORD

Everything We Know About Miranda Lambert’s New Album, ‘Palomino’

Fresh off of her first Entertainer of the Year win at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert is gearing up to share a collection of brand new music. The Texas native has confirmed plans to release her eighth studio album Palomino later this year. It will be her first full-length record since her critically-acclaimed 2019 LP Wildcard. Over the past three years, she's released a string of impressive side projects, including The Marfa Tapes, her May 2021 collaborative acoustic record with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, and Hell of a Holiday, the Pistol Annies' first Christmas album, which was released in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Big Town#Benefit Concert#Music Stars#Berkeley Animal Center#Cadillac#The Bandwagon Tour
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KLAW 101

Carly Pearce Covers Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’ at Tin Pan South [Watch]

Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
CELEBRITIES
Big Country 96.9

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Donates To Brunswick Shelter

A Maine dog rescue recently received a monetary donation from Miranda Lambert's charity foundation. Miranda Lambert's love of dogs stretches country-wide. Her MuttNation Foundation annually makes a donation to one animal shelter in all 50 states. The "If I Was A Cowboy" singer's Mutts Across America grant totaled $250,000. This...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy