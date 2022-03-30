Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town hosting benefit concert for Berkeley Animal Center

Fresh off of her first Entertainer of the Year win at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, Miranda Lambert is gearing up to share a collection of brand new music. The Texas native has confirmed plans to release her eighth studio album Palomino later this year. It will be her first full-length record since her critically-acclaimed 2019 LP Wildcard. Over the past three years, she's released a string of impressive side projects, including The Marfa Tapes, her May 2021 collaborative acoustic record with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, and Hell of a Holiday, the Pistol Annies' first Christmas album, which was released in October 2021.
Comments / 0