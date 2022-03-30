Drexel Road reopens Wednesday at Masterson Ave.

Due to incorrect information provided by PCSD, this story initially cited the wrong fire agency battling the fire.

A Wednesday fire that shut down Drexel Road in both directions at Masterson Avenue has been put out.

According to the department, Rural/Metro Fire responded to the scene. According to the department, a water heater fire set a single-wide mobile home on fire. Two people were displaced.

There was no timetable for the road to reopen.

Benson Highway and Country Club Road worked as alternates.

