Tucson, AZ

Drexel Road reopens Wednesday at Masterson Ave.

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
Due to incorrect information provided by PCSD, this story initially cited the wrong fire agency battling the fire.

A Wednesday fire that shut down Drexel Road in both directions at Masterson Avenue has been put out.

According to the department, Rural/Metro Fire responded to the scene. According to the department, a water heater fire set a single-wide mobile home on fire. Two people were displaced.

There was no timetable for the road to reopen.

Benson Highway and Country Club Road worked as alternates.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9

