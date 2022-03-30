ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Special-effects artist reveals her out-of-this-world design secrets

Localish
Localish
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orqWC_0euUQQTp00

Tori Fox went from visiting Disney parks as a kid to growing up to become an artist conjuring up magic at places like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Fox, who specializes in scenic art and special effects, had an education that included training at the Vocational Academy of Makeup and Prosthetics in Orlando, Florida.

"I learned a ton about mold making, painting. And then from there, I kind of transitioned into the scenic-arts field. My career has led me to a lot of really interesting jobs building things with carpentry, fiberglass, because I live in Orlando with a lot of theme-park stuff."

She considers herself lucky to work on projects for iconic venues like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

"It was cool seeing pictures come out and see something that I maybe had a little bit of a hand in, in the background," Fox said.

In her work, she aims to make people smile and escape their own lives, transported into a fantasy world.

But her imagination was sparked when she was still a child. Her parents worked for Disney, and she grew up in theme parks, getting a first-hand education as she explored theme-park experiences.

"Through that I really gained just the love of themed environments and being able to see the costuming associated with that, the props, the scenery," Fox said.

But she holds a special place in her heart for Star Wars, remembering what a big deal themed weekends were at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

"You could see characters walking around, you can see those costumes up close. And the first time one of the things that I love the most on the screen was very tangible for me," she said.

Fox has created characters that could well fit into the Star Wars universe, and her favorite is Bubbles, whom she introduces us to in the video.

"Originally, she was just a practice, a junk pole from a mold, something that I didn't really think was gonna turn into anything. But over time, I kept painting her and I started falling in love with the paint job and in my mind, she's kind of like the Princess Leia of the Mon Calamari. So she's kind of a rebel resistance leader, if you will."

Be sure to watch the video as she shares her design-making secrets, and shows us how to turn a pristine white leather purse into a weathered, futuristic prop.

"When I think about maybe more of my scenic or theme-park work sometimes I don't want them to think at all. You don't want anything to be noticed too much. Because then it doesn't really feel that authentic to them" if they don't feel fully immersed in this fantasy world, she said.

The idea is to make the guest feel like they are no longer on Earth.

"That's when you're successful. And that's really what it's all about, right," Fox said.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Localish
Localish

6K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

910K+

Views

Follow Localish and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
Cinema Blend

WandaVision Artist Reveals Badass Scarlet Witch Costume Design That Wasn't Used In The Marvel Series

It’s been over a year since Marvel and Disney+’s first series together, WandaVision, made its debut and portrayed Wanda finally coming into her own as the Scarlet Witch. When Wanda finally emerged in full Scarlet Witch mode in the series finale, fans witnessed Elizabeth Olsen donning a full character-specific costume, and it was awesome. That said, WandaVision character designer Andy Park is now revealing a design for the iconic costume that didn’t make the cut, and it's pretty awesome as well.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
iheart.com

Anthropologist Suggests Shroud of Turin Was Actually a Medieval Tablecloth

An anthropologist has put forward a rather intriguing new theory regarding the Shroud of Turin which suggests that the famed relic was actually a medieval tablecloth. The thought-provoking hypothesis is reportedly the brainchild of researcher David Akins, who believes that he has determined when and how the iconic image, thought by some to be a depiction of Jesus Christ, wound up on the linen in the first place as well as the true purpose of the peculiar piece of cloth. According to the anthropologist, the shroud's complex origin story can be traced back to a town in England and an inadvertent turn of events which ultimately produced the piece which has been fiercely debated for centuries.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Design#Hollywood Studios
Complex

Latto Reveals an Artist on Her New Album Made It Difficult to Secure Feature ‘Because I Won’t Respond to a DM’

The journey to Latto’s sophomore album hasn’t been easy. And she’s placing some of the blame on petty artists. The ATL rapper addressed her experience during a recent sit-down with Big Boy TV, when she was asked about some of the struggles she’s faced as a women in the rap game. Latto, who is gearing up to release her 777 project, said one of her most recent “letdowns” involved an unnamed artist who was refused to clear their verse simply because she had left them on read.
MUSIC
The Independent

Voices: A perfect, robot-carved copy of the Elgin Marbles will never hold the same magic as the original

The last time I went to the Louvre, some years ago now, I spent a good half an hour looking at one masterpiece: Leonardo’s Virgin of the Rocks. It was a truly emotional experience, repeated – but to a lesser degree – some years later while standing in front of the London version of the same painting at the National Gallery.The interesting thing was that I was able to have my personal encounter with the Louvre masterpiece virtually undisturbed, while all the crowds swiftly moved on to pay homage to one of the most reproduced works of art on the...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
People

Selena Gomez's Makeup Artist Revealed the Secret to Her Critics Choice Awards Glow

Selena Gomez always looks flawless whenever she hits the red carpet, and this weekend's Critics Choice Awards was no exception. The star turned heads in a striking red Louis Vuitton gown at the awards show, where she was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her role in the Hulu hit Only Murders in the Building. While her sleek updo and elegant designer dress completely took our breath away, it was her flawless makeup and lit-from-within glow that truly made us do a double take.
CELEBRITIES
Tri-City Herald

Artistic mansion isn’t what you’d expect. Take a look at the $4 million Texas home

There’s a hidden jewel like no other tucked away in the suburbs of San Antonio, and it’s on the Texas real estate market for $3.95 million. The 8,320-square-foot work of art that’s referred to as “an unprecedented creation” in its listing on Phyllis Browning Company, was built in 2014 and has “imported details from Asia, India and Europe” throughout the elegant property.
REAL ESTATE
Salon

The secret to the perfect grilled cheese, revealed

You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
RECIPES
Robb Report

How Superyacht Owners Are Turning Their Boats Into Floating Galleries for Blue-Chip Art

Click here to read the full article. Sun, sea spray and salty air create the perfect environment for sailing enthusiasts but not so much for priceless works of art. Still, that’s not stopping serious collectors from bringing Banksys and Basquiats aboard their yachts. According to one art adviser who specializes in safeguarding art at sea, the works might even be better off on the water than on land in certain cases. “Some museums would kill for the climatic conditions you can create onboard a superyacht,” claims Pandora Mather-Lees. A yacht’s advanced AC system can easily maintain the recommended 50 percent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated modern cabin is clad in black and hidden in plain sight on Colonia’s coast

Nestled in the coastal woods of Colonia, Casa ZGZ is a prefabricated, single-story cabin that’s clad in black to hide the modern home in plain sight. Montevideo-based architecture firm iHouse constructs prefabricated homes using the latest dry construction methods currently trending on the international stage. With only 70 days to build a home for Conrado, an Uruguayan living in London, on his family’s property in Colonia, iHouse was well-equipped to take on the project. Formed by the merging of two modules, Casa ZGZ was constructed offsite and then installed on the family’s property in just five days.
VISUAL ART
Localish

Localish

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy