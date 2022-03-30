ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The absolute 5 best deals you can shop today at lululemon, QVC and Abercrombie

By Elsie Boskamp and Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
Shop the best deals right now at Abercrombie, QVC, lululemon and more. Reviewed/lululemon/Abercrombie/QVC/Nordstrom/Sur La Table

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There are plenty of ways to save big while shopping online, but some retailers have better sales than others. Thankfully, we've found the best deals on everything from spring fashion to gasoline. You can shop Sur la Table , QVC , lululemon and more for today's top deals.

From discounts on must-have cookware to best-selling leggings , we have all your shopping needs covered today. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on the best deals today. Just remember to act fast—there's no telling how long these epic sales will last.

The best deals today in March 2022

1. lululemon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyusb_0euUQN4s00
Save big on top-rated lululemon activewear from the retailer's We Made Too Much shopping section. Reviewed/lululemon

Looking for new activewear? lululemon has you covered with specials on must-have leggings , tanks, hoodies and more. The retailer's We Made Too Much shopping section, includes the lululemon Align high-rise pant , one of the best workout leggings we've ever tested. Right now, these top-selling leggings are down from $118 to as little as $49 in select colors, sizes and leg lengths. From hoodies and joggers to leggings and shorts, these lululemon specials will have you looking and feeling fit all season long.

Shop lululemon We Made Too Much specials

2. QVC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJR1S_0euUQN4s00
Shop the best deals right now at QVC to save big on home goods and kitchen essentials. QVC

QVC is hosting a limited time only Spring into Beauty sales event with markdowns on Clinique, Isle of Paradise, IT Cosmetics and more. Give your beauty bag an overhaul this spring with new skincare and makeup products up to 20% off. The IT Cosmetics Confidence in your beauty sleep and bye bye lines serum is typically listed at $72 but right now, you can snag this customer-favorite skincare duo for $49—that’s $23 in savings. If your summer hair can be a bit unruly, consider the Bumble and Bumble Bond building repair heat shield kit , currently just $45—$19 off its original price of $64. This best-selling two-piece kit speeds up your blow dry time and protects your locks against heat damage and breakage so you can enjoy healthy hair all summer long. New QVC customers can also save an additional $10 on their first purchase by entering coupon code SURPRISE at checkout.

Shop the QVC Spring into Beauty sales event

3. Sur la Table

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slGam_0euUQN4s00
All-Clad, Staub and Le Creuset cookware is up to 50% off at Sur La Table Reviewed.com

If you're looking for the perfect cookware to add to your collection, look no further than Sur La Table . The popular retailer is offering markdowns of up to 50% on cookware , kitchen tools , bakeware and more during the Spring Savings sale . You can save on pieces from some of our favorite brands, including KitchenAid, All-Clad, Le Creuset and more. Not sure where to start? Consider the All-Clad HA1 nonstick set of three skillets , down from $225 to just $149.96. Included in the popular set is an 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch fry pan, all of which are compatible with induction, electric and gas stovetops.

Shop the Sur La Table Spring Savings sale

4. Nordstrom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPwst_0euUQN4s00
Through Sunday, April 3, you can get up to 25% off Nordstrom Made clothing and home items. Nordstrom / Reviewed

Now through Sunday, April 3 , shop the Nordstrom Made sale for up to 25% off in-house labels such as Zella and BP., both of which landed on our list of favorite cult-favorite leggings at Nordstrom , Nordstrom Baby and Open Edit. For any upcoming spring baby showers, the Nordstrom Baby Print footies make for an adorable gift. With four fashionable patterns to choose from including floral and pink hearts, these cute footies are an adorable addition to any baby's closet. On sale for 25% off, these sweet footies are down from $22 to just $16.50 during the Nordstrom Made sale. Whether you’re looking for casual or dressed up spring looks, the Nordstrom Made sale is the perfect time to score discounts on the retail giant’s in-house brands.

Shop the Nordstrom Made sale

5. Abercrombie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUONY_0euUQN4s00
Save big on dresses, jeans, jackets and more with 25% off select styles at Abercrombie. Abercrombie and Fitch / Reviewed

For a limited time, Abercrombie & Fitch is offering up to 25% off select men’s and women’s styles. Shopping for your kiddos? Shop Abercrombie Kids to snag 25% off all shorts and swim for your little one. If you’re attending a wedding this spring and have yet to find the perfect wedding guest dress to wear, consider the trendy Abercrombie & Fitch Halter satin slip midi dress , marked down from $89 to $44.50. This whimsical gown comes in terracotta red and orange for a bright and colorful flare. Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch sale today to score deals on jeans, top, dresses and more.

Shop the Abercrombie sale

The best ongoing deals this week

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The absolute 5 best deals you can shop today at lululemon, QVC and Abercrombie

