Colbert County, AL

High Wind Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
County
Lauderdale County, AL
County
Lawrence County, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Colbert County, AL
County
Franklin County, AL
City
Franklin, AL
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
#Power Lines#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Farm ground along east bank begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 11.6 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 14.8 Thu 7 PM 13.9 13.2 12.5 Falling
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Alabama. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR EASTERN LAUDERDALE...LIMESTONE...WESTERN MORGAN AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 540 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Lawrenceburg to 10 miles south of Pulaski to near Tanner, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Decatur, Athens, Hartselle, Moulton, Priceville, Trinity, Falkville, Rogersville, Ardmore and Lexington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier and Pondera Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT

