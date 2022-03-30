Red Flag Warning issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT TODAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 40, AS WELL AS AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN (BELOW SNOWPACK) DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .South southwest winds aloft will strengthen today as an storm system and associated cold front approach western New Mexico from Arizona. After poor overnight humidity recoveries, warmer than average temperatures are expected to develop this afternoon which will coincide with a very dry and unstable airmass. Consequently, critical fire weather conditions will be widespread over much of central to eastern New Mexico below any snowpack. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and West Central Highlands, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and Northeast Highlands below snowpack, as well as the Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northeast and East Central Plains from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 5 to 10 percent in the Middle Rio Grande Valley with 5 to nearly 10 consecutive hours of single digit humidities possible. Around 9 to 15 percent elsewhere. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended..

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 12 DAYS AGO