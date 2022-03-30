Wind Advisory issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Clarke; Greene; Jackson; Madison; Morgan; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Oconee, southeastern Barrow, central Morgan, southeastern Banks, Clarke, eastern Walton, northwestern Greene, Jackson, western Oglethorpe, Madison and east central Newton Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1208 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Pendergrass to near Gratis to near Newborn, and moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Winder, Monroe, Jefferson, Commerce, Madison, Watkinsville, Homer, Danielsville, Athens, Social Circle, Statham, Maysville, Arcade, Nicholson, Comer, Winterville, Bogart, Crawford, Rutledge and North High Shoals. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
