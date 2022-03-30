White House Expects an Influx of People to Border if COVID-Era Policy Is Lifted

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Travel Association on Tuesday urged the White House to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions and repeal a mandate requiring masks on airplanes and in other transit modes by April 18, according to a letter seen by Reuters. In a letter to Dr. Ashish Jha,...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients will leave his post next month and will be replaced by public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, as the administration prepares for new variants that could hit the country. Jha, an internist who leads...
WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - The White House will not assert executive privilege for testimony by former President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law and former advisers, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, before the Jan. 6 committee, communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters at the White House,...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
The former press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy isn't holding back when it comes to her not so cozy feelings toward Vice President Kamala Harris. "It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency," Iuliia Mendel wrote on Twitter following Harris' Thursday press conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda addressing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Rep Jamie Raskin delivered a fiery speech during the 6 January committee’s session on Monday night during which the members voted to hold former Donald Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro in contempt.During the vote, Democratic Congressman Raskin took aim at Mr Navarro’s claim that his communications were covered by “executive privilege”, a principle that Mr Raskin pointed out was “nonsense talk” and has now been “rejected by every court that has looked at it”.“This is America and there is no executive privilege here for presidents, much less trade advisers, to plot coups and organise insurrections against the...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday said it would allow former President Donald Trump’s company to sell the rights to a luxury hotel in Washington to a Hilton affiliate, clearing the way for Trump’s name to come down off a building that served as a flashpoint during his presidency.
First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
What happened: The nomination of David Weil to lead the Labor Department's division responsible for enforcing minimum pay and overtime laws went down 47-53. (OK, it was technically a cloture vote to end debate on the pick, but you see our point.) Who voted no? Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.),...
Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement. Harris tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, is not attending an event at the White House on Tuesday evening, the White House said.
Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
