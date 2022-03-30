ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Downtown Fridays return to Santa Maria

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zeoRz_0euUQ69m00

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria is set to host its sixth year of Downtown Fridays, starting Friday, April 1.

The family-friendly events include food trucks, 60 booths, a kids zone, live music, a beer garden, and prizes, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The event is located at the Town Center West parking lot near Highway 135 and Cook Street, and parking and admission are free.

The events will take place every Friday until Sept. 30, if weather permits, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The post Downtown Fridays return to Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
News Channel 3-12

More coffee shops coming to Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - For some, coffee isn’t just a drink. It’s a way of life. "I drink coffee about 45 times a day. Hahaha," said coffee lover Esteban Alapizco. The city of Santa Maria has a new coffee shop coming in. "Well the Human Bean coming to town on South Broadway exciting new little The post More coffee shops coming to Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Santa Maria, CA
Government
Local
California Food & Drinks
Santa Maria, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Maria, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Government
City
Santa Maria, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Food Drink#Downtown Fridays
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC10

Report: Great white shark killed Sacramento bodyboarder in Morro Bay

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — A bodyboarder was attacked by a great white shark in central California on Christmas Eve and died within minutes, official reports have concluded. Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42 of Sacramento, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder in the Morro Bay attack and died from "complications of multiple penetrating blunt force traumatic injuries," according to a coroner's report, The Tribune of San Luis Obispo County reported Tuesday.
MORRO BAY, CA
KGET

Arrest made in huge southwest Bakersfield fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters say an arrest has been made in connection with Saturday’s massive blaze in southwest Bakersfield, and the alleged arsonist is also suspected of setting two other fires. Marty Sias, 29, was arrested Sunday morning at Independence High School after setting two more fires and booked on suspicion of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Chamber: Junior CEO course kicks off

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Junior CEO kicks off Monday at the Santa Maria Toyota Dealership. The program is a six-week digital business education course that teaches kids the basics of starting their own business. Junior CEO was developed by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. It has been licensed to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber who The post Santa Maria Chamber: Junior CEO course kicks off appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy