Bakersfield, CA

MISSING: Alex Quiroz, 40

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 1 day ago
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a missing man, Alex Quiroz, who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Quiroz was last seen March 29th, 2022, in the 10 block of Clyde Street. Quiroz is described as a Hispanic man, 40-years-old, 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and green shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Quiroz's whereabouts should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

