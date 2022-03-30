One dead after shooting near Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after a shooting near Castleton in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 9400 block of Timber View Dr. for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers found the man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Marion County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the man as 43-year-old J'mel Dowdell.

Shortly after the shooting, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said officers had taken the person they believed to be responsible into custody. No other details or info about the shooting have been released at this time.

IMPD says there is not an active threat to the public.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD at 317-327-3811or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.