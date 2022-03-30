ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Downtown Fridays return to Santa Maria

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 1 day ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria is set to host its sixth year of Downtown Fridays, starting Friday, April 1.

The family-friendly events include food trucks, 60 booths, a kids zone, live music, a beer garden, and prizes, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The event is located at the Town Center West parking lot near Highway 135 and Cook Street, and parking and admission are free.

The events will take place every Friday until Sept. 30, if weather permits, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

