ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

Crash causes traffic issues on I-90

By Mitch Klein
KELOLAND TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO)– A crash on I-90 mile marker 80 blocked eastbound traffic for awhile, according to...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Photos: Friday morning crash on I-70 a ‘mess’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving a FedEx truck on westbound I-70 in Topeka near the Gage exit will cause delays Friday morning. The right lane was closed as crews cleaned up the crash site, however, the exit was open. Shawnee County Dispatch called the crash a mess because it is a package truck and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KELOLAND TV

Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Wallace

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old woman died of injuries from a two-vehicle crash Monday morning west of Wallace at the intersection of state highways 20 and 25, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. The woman was driving a 2017 Ford pickup westbound on S.D. Highway 20, failed...
WALLACE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennington County, SD
Traffic
City
Wall, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Pennington County, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 90#Traffic Accident#Dot
Hutch Post

Two area airports put on alert Wednesday evening

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
HUTCHINSON, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KBUR

Patrol IDs 4 killed in 2-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa

Clinton, IA (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol has identified four people killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa earlier this week. The Clinton Herald reports that all were over the age of 80, and the two drivers killed in the Wednesday head-on crash were in their 90s. The patrol says the crash happened on Iowa Highway 136 a couple of miles northwest of Clinton when an eastbound car driven by 90-year-old Donald Bartels collided with a westbound minivan driven by 94-year-old Benjamin Ehrhart.
CLINTON, IA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
KELOLAND TV

Moose found dead in NW Iowa Tuesday morning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A moose well known in northwest Iowa has passed away, wildlife officials said. A wildlife rehabilitator confirmed on Wednesday that a female moose regularly seen in and around Plymouth County has died. Officials said on Monday night, a local resident reported seeing the moose...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
WJBF

Vehicle fire causing traffic flow issues in Aiken County, SC Highway Patrol responds while on call in a separate accident

UPDATE AS OF 3:50 P.M. – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, both scenes are NOW clear. ——– AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina — A vehicle fire is causing some traffic flow issues in Aiken County. According to authorities, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is deploying State Troopers to the scene of the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy