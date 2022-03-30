ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Office buildings sit more than half empty. Why the next recession could spur more trouble

By Joy Wiltermuth
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kMmf_0euUP8xR00
Manhattan skyline rising behind the Calvary Cemetery in the Queens borough of New York Ed Jones/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

The day of reckoning for office buildings might be around the corner yet, even as commercial property prices press higher into record territory.

This roughly $3.2 trillion slice of the U.S. commercial property market has held up during the pandemic, despite deep rooted changes taking hold since COVID first upended the workplace.

The problem is most markets have been reflecting a picture frozen in time, like a cup of coffee abandoned by a worker rushing home to work remote. The outside might look the same, but not on the inside.

“We haven’t seen a big return to the office, although we are starting to see things improve week-to-week, month-to-month with warmer temperatures,” said Ray Wong, a researcher at the Altus Group, a commercial real-estate data services firm.

“Companies are still trying to figure out how much office space they need,” Wong said by phone.

Gauging future needs

Getting to the new “normal” as more companies tee up big decisions about their future office needs now also includes navigating market signals that warn the next recession could be on the horizon.

“We expect 20-25% structural decline in office demand,” Ed Reardon’s research team at Deutsche Bank said Tuesday, in a weekly client note.

For one thing, office buildings were only 40% occupied on average as of March 23, according to Kastle System’s latest gauge of keycard swipes for nearly 3,000 buildings in 10 major cities.

The weekly gauge helps provide a snapshot of office use since the pandemic gave rise to work-from-home, including showing occupancy rates that have improved from a low of 23.3% on average since the start of this year, but it doesn’t show leasing trends or predict what happens next as companies navigate employee demands for flexible work.

While office loan delinquencies remain low currently, there have been hints the situation could easily get worse. A recent survey by Barclays of senior decisionmakers found that global office demand could drop 14% from peak levels as more companies make hybrid work permanent.

And in the office megamarket of New York City, with its avenues of older office buildings, Reardon’s team expects office occupancy rates to struggle to top 60% by the end of 2023.

“We are starting to see lease activity pick up,” Wong said, speaking of the U.S. and Canadian markets. “But now, what we’ve also been seeing is some people giving space back.”

A look at past recessions

Uncertainty about the office sector comes as the Federal Reserve and other central banks plan to raise key interest rates this year to tighten financial conditions in an attempt to cool high inflation, while also seeking to avoid a “hard landing” that can hurt jobs and the economy.

“Yield curves are flashing recession risk in 2024/2025,” Reardon’s team wrote, adding that office rents dropped 19% after the late 1990s internet bubble popped (see chart) and 12% in the wake of the 2008 global financial recession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vrlde_0euUP8xR00
Office rents and hotel revenue per room sank in past recessions Deutsche Bank Research, STR, REIS

Their chart also compares revenue at hotels, which were hit harder than offices in prior recessions.

In the next recession, a large percentage of “COVID-cured” office loans would be highly vulnerable to becoming delinquent again, according to the Deutsche team, which warned it will coincide with companies giving up even more office space than in than past downturns “as they accommodate WFH.”

: The bond market’s recession warning isn’t fazing stocks — yet. Here’s why.

Like in the red-hot residential sector, prices for commercial properties have shot up during the pandemic, increasing 21% in March from a year before, according to the Green Street Commercial Property Price Index. Office prices contributed only slightly to the gains, edging 6% higher in the past 12 months through March, according to the index.

“On the investment side, you are definitely seeing more activity industrial and in apartments,” Wong said. “It is the office market that has really slowed down in activity.”

Borrowing rates also have been increase for property owners from the lows of recent years, with the 10-year Treasury

TMUBMUSD10Y,

2.339%

rate near 2.4% on Wednesday.

Still, Wong thinks there’s more waiting ahead for the office sector, perhaps another nine to 18 months, before a fuller picture emerges of the future of the office, based on if people will flock back into the office or not.

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Is a recession in the cards?

If a recession is coming soon, the stock market doesn’t seem to be alerting us to that right now. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell didn’t seem to think so either as he announced an interest rate hike Wednesday and took reporters’ questions. Powell explained what the Federal...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Wong
Business Insider

The Fed's fight against inflation won't trigger a recession but it likely means 'breaking the back' on economic growth, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

"That doesn't mean recession, it just means growth expectations are going to come down," Wilson said.The strategist also said that long-term bonds are an attractive investment in the current landscape. As the Fed gears up for a cycle of interest rate hikes in an effort to curb inflation, economic growth...
BUSINESS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Buildings#Price Index#Covid#The Altus Group#Deutsche Bank#Kastle System
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Three new proposals for a fourth stimulus check

As inflation plagues Americans at the gas pump, there are new proposals for a fourth stimulus check to offset rising costs. There are some key similarities and differences with these programs. They specifically target the gas prices rising, and not the overall financial need of living expenses for Americans. Energy...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. Our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her, because the coronavirus-pandemic freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for nonpayment.
HOUSE RENT
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

I’m 53 years old, a registered nurse and planning to retire at 58. I am married, my wife is two years older than I am and she plans to retire at 62. We have a good marriage and friendship. We have three grown up kids. I only have $300,000 in my 401(k), and not on aggressive mode.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

My husband and I owe $87,000 on our mortgage and have $400,000 in savings. Should we sell our home now to prepare for retirement?

My husband and I are unsure if we should downsize now or wait for housing prices and our debt to come down. We are recent empty nesters at ages 62 and 68, and both still working full time with an annual net income of $190,000. We have owned the home for over 20 years and the estimated value a few years ago was about $400,000. After a refinance our mortgage balance is $87,000, an equity loan balance of $40,000, savings account of $140,000 and we have only about $260,000 in retirement accounts.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

‘We’ve been left out in the cold’: My mother named my sister beneficiary of her estate, but wrote a letter wishing to divide it among her 3 children. What now?

My mother passed away recently. She had bank and investment accounts and a good deal of land that had one of my siblings as a joint owner (not just an authorized signer). In the last decade of her life, mom had given this same sibling her financial power of attorney, and their spouse medical power of attorney. The land had a “transfer on death” completed five years ago that lists an order of succession — my sibling, their spouse, then me. Mom had no debts.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

A Used Car Market Crash Is Coming: Here's How to Prepare

Have used car prices finally hit their peak? Here’s how to get ready for a crash. Used car prices in the past two years have increased by 42%, with the average price at $28,000. The pandemic created the perfect storm where used car prices spiked, creating a possible used...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

124K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy