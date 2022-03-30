ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale Parks & Rec Center set up as command center

By C.C. McCandless
 1 day ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a Facebook post by the city , the Springdale Parks and Recreation Center, located at 1906 Cambridge Street, has been set up as a temporary response center for those in need of a meal as well as a command center for first responders after a tornado touched down in Northwest Arkansas on March 30.

The post noted that “the need for meals has been met and we appreciate those who have offered to assist in providing food.” Those in need of nonperishable food, clothing or other goods can go to The Compassion Center located at 3157 W. Sunset Avenue in Springdale.

‘We believe everyone has been accounted for,’ says Springdale Mayor

Items will be provided free to anyone in need. The post stated that anyone interested in donating nonperishable food, clothing or other goods may take them directly to The Compassion Center and let them know that your donation is to help those affected by today’s events.

The City of Springdale will share information in the near future to those who are willing to assist in cleanup efforts. “We appreciate the support of our great community,” the post stated.

UPDATE: The City of Springdale stated that cleanup efforts are being coordinated through the Springdale Public Works Department. Anyone with debris that needs to be hauled away can contact the Public Works office at 479-756-7712 and staff will schedule a pick-up.

Debris needs to be separated into separate piles of brush and general debris. Brush needs to be less than four inches in length. If you need volunteer assistance with debris clean-up, contact the Neighborhood Services Department at 479-756-7712.

