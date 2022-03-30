Police search for Pat Hurley Park shooting suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking anyone with information about a recent shooting to come forward.
The shooting happened at lower Pat Hurley Park on March 19, just after 4:00 p.m. Police are not releasing any more details about the shooting, but do ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP
