Albuquerque, NM

Police search for Pat Hurley Park shooting suspect

By Isaac Cruz
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking anyone with information about a recent shooting to come forward.

The shooting happened at lower Pat Hurley Park on March 19, just after 4:00 p.m. Police are not releasing any more details about the shooting, but do ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP

Comments / 1

Elaine Baca
1d ago

Jesus Christ!!! Is there no place safe in Alb any more??!! Thank Mayor Keller for making Alb a sanctuary city and welcoming bus loads of homeless from other states into Alb. He swore to protect us, but instead has turned Alb into a dangerous trash heap.

