Utah State

Popular coffee chain offers new spring drinks in Utah

By Vivian Chow
 1 day ago

UTAH (ABC4) – A popular coffee chain in Utah is introducing new drinks to celebrate the arrival of springtime.

Scooter’s Coffee is debuting the return of Quenchers, a line of drinks featuring fruit-forward flavors infused with green coffee extract for “the perfect natural energy pick-me-up.”

Guests can substitute the drink’s water base for coconut milk, iced tea or natural lemonade.

UTAH EATS: This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99
    (Courtesy of Scooter’s Coffee)
    (Courtesy of Scooter’s Coffee)
    (Courtesy of Scooter’s Coffee)

Spring flavors and options include:

  • Strawberry Acai Quencher
  • Peach Mango Quencher
  • Kiwi-Lime Prickly Pear Quencher
  • Lemonade
  • Red Bull Infusion
  • Smoothies

Scooter’s Coffee has around 450 stores located throughout 23 states.

There are two locations in Utah with the Pleasant View location opening earlier this year and a Saratoga Springs one coming soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

