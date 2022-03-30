Dow's 182-point fall led by losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Home Depot stocks

Dragged down by losses for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Home Depot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Wednesday afternoon. The Dow

DJIA,

-0.13%

was most recently trading 182 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

-0.33%

and Home Depot

HD,

+0.13%

have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $7.58, or 3.4%, while those of Home Depot are off $10.73 (3.4%), combining for an approximately 121-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Visa

V,

+1.33%

, Goldman Sachs

GS,

-0.44%

, and Intel

INTC,

-2.43%

. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.