Dow's 182-point fall led by losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Home Depot stocks
Dragged down by losses for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Home Depot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Wednesday afternoon. The Dow
was most recently trading 182 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc.
and Home Depot
have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $7.58, or 3.4%, while those of Home Depot are off $10.73 (3.4%), combining for an approximately 121-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Visa
, Goldman Sachs
, and Intel
. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
