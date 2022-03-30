ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow's 182-point fall led by losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Home Depot stocks

By MarketWatch Automation
 1 day ago

Dragged down by losses for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Home Depot, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Wednesday afternoon. The Dow

DJIA,

-0.13%

was most recently trading 182 points, or 0.5%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

-0.33%

and Home Depot

HD,

+0.13%

have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $7.58, or 3.4%, while those of Home Depot are off $10.73 (3.4%), combining for an approximately 121-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Visa

V,

+1.33%

, Goldman Sachs

GS,

-0.44%

, and Intel

INTC,

-2.43%

. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

