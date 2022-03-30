ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Thank a doctor for National Doctors Day

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfXXF_0euUNqui00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – March 30th honors the medical professionals for their dedication and contributions to society and the community.

CoxHealth made a post on Facebook asking, “Which CoxHealth doctor are you thankful for?”

According to nationaldaycalendar.com to observe National Doctors Day you should:

  • Take the opportunity to thank your physician for responding to late-night phone calls, working long hours, and providing unswerving care. Today, more than ever, we know the sacrifices they make to put the health of their communities first.
  • Share your experiences being a doctor. Your story may inspire someone to medicine as a career path.
  • Use #NationalDoctorsDay to post on social media.

On March 30th, 1933, Winder, Georgia, celebrated the first Doctors Day. Dr. Charles B. Almond’s wife, Eudora Brown Almond, wanted to have a day to honor physicians. The community mailed greeting cards and placed flowers on the graves of deceased doctors.

The reason March 30th is known as Doctors Day is that the first ether anesthetic for surgery was administered on that date in 1842.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘More people, nurses and doctors, were coming into his room.’ How a father became an advocate for his gravely ill baby.

In January 2019, Anthony David and his wife celebrated the birth of Alex, their second child. Within 36 hours, Alex’s situation turned serious. David, a Washington, D.C.-based financial adviser, noticed that Alex’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. And it kept dropping. “More people, nurses and doctors, were coming...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Spokesman-Review

Ask the Doctors 3/15

Hello, dear readers, and welcome back to our monthly letters column. We’ve heard from several of you that the information that gets shared here was helpful. For a reader in Wisconsin, it meant getting diagnosed with anaplasmosis, a tick-borne illness that results in high fever, chills, severe headache, exhaustion and aches and pains in the joints and muscles. “The symptoms described in the column were exactly what I had, but since I didn’t see a tick, and anaplasmosis is rare in Wisconsin, my doctor didn’t think that was it,” he wrote. “However, a blood test came back positive, and I was put on that antibiotic. That took care of it.”
HEALTH
WSFA

March 30 will be “Doctors Day” in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is honoring the physicians who care for Alabamians by declaring March 30 as “Doctors Day”. There are 17,000 physicians licensed to practice in Alabama and Gov. Ivey emphasized the impact they have in the state. “We are especially grateful that Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Health
Springfield, MO
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationaldaycalendar Com
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and five days the babies were born so prematurally the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: These days, many people with appendicitis can avoid surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of symptoms? If pain and flare-ups become chronic, I assume an appendectomy would be the best choice. -- A.T.
UNION COUNTY, OR
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Gillian Sisley

Mother Ruins 13-Year-Old Son's Day after He Fakes Sickness

Should children be punished for faking sick to get out of school?. Parents have to do a lot of accommodating when they’re raising kids. This can be anything from re-navigating their life around their children, to missing work due to a child being sick. It's estimated that parents miss 4 or more days of work due to their children being ill.
KOLR10 News

Missouri attorney general signing complaint against masks on public transportation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s attorney general is joining 20 other states in a multistate action lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) continued use of mask mandates on public transportation. According to Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the Biden Administration is continuing to use a failed interpretation of a quarantine statute to […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy