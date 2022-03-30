Thank a doctor for National Doctors Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – March 30th honors the medical professionals for their dedication and contributions to society and the community.

CoxHealth made a post on Facebook asking, “Which CoxHealth doctor are you thankful for?”

According to nationaldaycalendar.com to observe National Doctors Day you should:

Take the opportunity to thank your physician for responding to late-night phone calls, working long hours, and providing unswerving care. Today, more than ever, we know the sacrifices they make to put the health of their communities first.

Share your experiences being a doctor. Your story may inspire someone to medicine as a career path.

Use #NationalDoctorsDay to post on social media.

On March 30th, 1933, Winder, Georgia, celebrated the first Doctors Day. Dr. Charles B. Almond’s wife, Eudora Brown Almond, wanted to have a day to honor physicians. The community mailed greeting cards and placed flowers on the graves of deceased doctors.

The reason March 30th is known as Doctors Day is that the first ether anesthetic for surgery was administered on that date in 1842.

