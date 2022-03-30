ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Brit Hume on 'Kilmeade Show': Far too many people overlooked Biden's own failings during campaign

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday that too many people overlooked President Biden’s failings during his campaign. BRIT HUME: Look, people thought back during the campaign when he was running that after all, he...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 18

Guest
1d ago

Biden didn’t need to campaign very much… height of Covid, all structured pod casts with no direct questions from media… that’s how he got elected.

Reply
7
DOUBBLE BUBBLE
1d ago

They were blinded by their hatred for Trump and now we are all paying the price. Thanks buttholes.

Reply(3)
19
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brit Hume
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Miranda Devine: 'Dam is about to burst' on Hunter Biden scandal

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine reacted on "Outnumbered" Tuesday to the federal tax probe into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings gaining momentum as some media outlets begin to acknowledge the "bombshell" controversy surrounding his infamous laptop. RON JOHNSON BLASTS MAINSTREAM MEDIA FOR IGNORING HUNTER BIDEN REPORT: 'WE WERE RIGHT, THEY...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Too Many People
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reason.com

The New York Times Belatedly Admits the Emails on Hunter Biden's Abandoned Laptop Are Real and Newsworthy

Yesterday The New York Times published a story that quotes emails from a laptop that Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware. The messages reinforce the impression that Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that reportedly paid the younger Biden $50,000 a month to serve on its board, expected him to use his influence with his father for the company's benefit—an allegation that figured prominently in the scandal that led to Donald Trump's impeachment for pressuring the Ukrainian government to announce a Biden-Burisma corruption investigation. The messages include evidence that Hunter Biden arranged an April 2015 meeting between his father, then the vice president, and a Burisma executive.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
POLITICS
Fox News

PBS reporter gets roasted for saying Biden has 'more foreign policy experience than any president'

A PBS News reporter faced mockery online Monday, after she told President Biden he had more foreign policy experience "than any president who has ever held this office." This flattery came as Biden was defending his controversial remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin to White House reporters. While in Poland, Biden said Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House immediately walked back the president's provocative remark, but it drew international headlines, with journalists and political leaders slamming the unscripted comment as a dangerous blunder that could invite escalation in the ongoing war in Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

730K+
Followers
149K+
Post
618M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy