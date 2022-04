According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning on developing a new subscription service for its iPhone and potentially other hardware. The new business model would allow customers to pay a monthly fee rather than an up-front cost. It is reported that the new program is described to be Apple’s “biggest push yet into automatically recurring sales.” Currently, Apple allows all its customers in the U.S. to finance any of their hardware purchases through the Apple Card product. The company also launched its iPhone Upgrade Program with Citizens Bank which allows customers to get a new iPhone every 12 months.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO