ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Dev Defends Master Chief's Face Reveal in Show

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps much to the surprise of fans, Halo developer 343 Industries has defended the choice to remove Master Chief's helmet in the new series. At the end of the first episode, Master Chief removes his helmet and reveals his face to a child. For those who have never played Halo, this...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Halo': Master Chief battles the Covenant in new trailer

March 15 (UPI) -- Master Chief leads the charge against the alien threat known as the Covenant in the latest trailer for Paramount+'s upcoming television adaptation of Halo. Pablo Schreiber portrays Master Chief in the clip released on Tuesday as the iconic video game character pilots a spaceship, shoots at enemies using a large gun and skydives into battle.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘It’s 50 Pounds of Plastic’: ‘Halo’ Star Pablo Schreiber on Challenges of Shooting with Master Chief Costume

Click here to read the full article. Given the passionate fanbases that video games attract and the spotty track record of Hollywood adaptations, taking on the role of an iconic video game character can be intimidating for any actor. That is especially true for “Halo” star Pablo Schreiber, who also has to deal with the fact that fans have been waiting two decades for an adaptation of the beloved game. Schreiber plays Master Chief, the franchise’s anonymous protagonist who gamers have been embodying since the franchise launched in 2001. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor opened up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Wolverine's Halo Boots Turn Fans Into Master Chief

Wolverine has announced a new pair of Master Chief-inspired Halo boots to celebrate the launch of the new Paramount+ series. The Halo show has already been a roaring success. In addition to positive reception from critics, Paramount also confirmed that Halo had a record-setting debut on the streaming service. The new series dethroned Yellowstone spin-off 1883 for the show with the most viewed premiere on Paramount+. As of right now, no hard numbers have been released regarding how many people viewed the premiere, but given it's a live-action adaptation of a massive video game franchise, it's probably a lot!
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Reach#Halo Games#Master Chief#Video Game#Industries
Collider

‘Halo’s Pablo Schreiber on Playing Master Chief, What the Series Is About, and Filming Season 2 This Summer

With the first episode of the Halo series arriving Thursday on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with Pablo Schreiber about playing Master Chief in the highly anticipated series. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Halo follows a 26th century showdown between humanity and an intergalactic threat known as the Covenant. In an effort to win the war, Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) creates genetically enhanced super-soldiers named the Spartans to combat the alien force. The series follows Master Chief Spartan John-117 (Schreiber), the commander of a Spartan unit. Although drawing heavily from the video game’s stories, the show takes place in its own timeline.
TV SERIES
Centre Daily

How Pablo Schreiber Became Supersoldier Master Chief in ‘Halo’

In the Halo video game franchise, Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 is the towering commander to a unit of supersoldiers known as Spartans. Through Master Chief’s perspective, players of the first-person shooter fight an intergalactic threat against humanity known as The Covenant—and, in order to reinforce that personal connection to the Master Chief, 343 Industries purposely avoided ever showing his face in the video game or cinematic scenes.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Halo' Review: Pablo Schreiber's Master Chief Leads a Serviceable Adaptation of the Classic Video Game

When it comes to video game adaptations, you can count on one hand the successful ones that have been able to capture what made their source material so beloved while also justifying making the transition to a new medium. At their worst (looking at you, Uncharted), they feel like cash grabs that completely misunderstand the heart of their story. At their best (like the charming Werewolves Within), they become an enjoyable experience that catches you by surprise. In the Paramount+ series Halo, the latest attempt to make such a leap, we find a show that is somewhat in the middle. It creates a new timeline in order to make much of the story feel fresh yet still feels uncertain about making too many big leaps. It also is a show that makes a whole litany of nods to its origins in recreating common elements from the games that preceded it. It attempts to strike a balance between the new and the old, ending up finding a pulpy science fiction core that is a solid adaptation even as it is frequently scattered.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
SVG

BioShock's Latest Updates Are Turning Heads

"Bioshock Infinite" was released nearly a decade ago and it received its final piece of DLC shortly after that, so it's understandable that some fans are confused as to why the game continues to receive updates on PC. Not only is "Bioshock Infinite" still being updated on PC, but it's also being updated multiple times a month, and nobody knows why. The trend started in September 2021 and "Bioshock Infinite" has continued to receive multiple updates a month, sometimes hitting up to ten updates. Someone brought this strange phenomenon up on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit, but it seems like nobody has an answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service's most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Neon White is an FPS platformer that's embracing cringe

Neon White isn't a typical Annapurna Interactive game, and developer Ben Esposito likes it that way. It's a singleplayer, lightning-quick FPS that looks like it was ripped straight from 2000s anime TV shows like Cowboy Bebop. Neon White is also a far cry from Esposito's last game, 2018's relaxing puzzler Donut County, and that's intentional. This game is all about self-indulgent speedrunning and an unabashed homage to the excesses of Y2K anime – one designed to be taken at face value.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

EA cancels its E3-adjacent live event this year

Electronic Arts, one of the largest publishers in gaming, won’t be having its E3 season showcase this year, saying that it won’t be able to present games to fans on time. In a statement given to IGN, EA said that it will instead share more details about its ongoing projects “when the time is right.” EA’s full statement can be found below.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Just Sidestepped One of Its Hero's Biggest Secrets

My Hero Academia made sure to keep from Ochaco Uraraka having her biggest secret revealed without her wishes in the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains is now in full swing in the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and it has already seen Izuku Midoriya put up against one of his toughest challenges yet. After Himiko Toga brought him to her battlefield, she confessed her feelings for him for the first real-time in the series. It was an emotional moment as he had to let the villain down, but in her hurt she directed her anger towards Ochaco as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

E3 2022 is cancelled – No Digital or Onsite E3 convention this year

E3 2022 cancelled confirmed. There will be neither an onsite or digital E3 event this year, as confirmed by Razer PR Lead Will Powers. UPDATE: Albeit our earlier skepticism, it seems that this is, in fact, real, and that this isn’t an elaborate April Fools’ Joke. As gameindustry.biz independently confirmed with a representative from the ESA, E3 will be missing this year, but also reports that the ESA is planning to make a comeback with a physical convention in LA in the Summer of 2023.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy