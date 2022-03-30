Halo Dev Defends Master Chief's Face Reveal in Show

When it comes to video game adaptations, you can count on one hand the successful ones that have been able to capture what made their source material so beloved while also justifying making the transition to a new medium. At their worst (looking at you, Uncharted), they feel like cash grabs that completely misunderstand the heart of their story. At their best (like the charming Werewolves Within), they become an enjoyable experience that catches you by surprise. In the Paramount+ series Halo, the latest attempt to make such a leap, we find a show that is somewhat in the middle. It creates a new timeline in order to make much of the story feel fresh yet still feels uncertain about making too many big leaps. It also is a show that makes a whole litany of nods to its origins in recreating common elements from the games that preceded it. It attempts to strike a balance between the new and the old, ending up finding a pulpy science fiction core that is a solid adaptation even as it is frequently scattered.

