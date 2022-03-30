Traffic stop leads to charges for two in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – Two teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop. We’re told shortly after 1 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Laurel saw a white Cadillac traveling above the speed limit on Laurel Road in the area of Shiloh Church Road. The trooper stopped the...
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead near a burning car. Police say yesterday around 6:50 in the morning, they responded to reports of a car on fire on a property on Airport Road. Once there, police say they saw the car fully engulfed in flames and then found the body of a man in a nearby ditch.
DOVER, Del. – Three people are facing charges after being linked to a narcotics investigation on Thursday. Dover Police say Orlando Batson was selling heroin while on level 4 probation. Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Batson’s home in the Unit Block of North Edgehill Avenue. Officers contacted Batson in a traffic stop before executing the search warrant.
SALISBURY, Md. – Three people are facing charges after being found in possession of fentanyl and heroin during a traffic stop. Maryland State Police say a trooper conducting a traffic stop for speeding in the area of Route 50 and Stanton Avenue on Saturday night. The trooper requested K9 backup, and the K9 gave a positive alert for a controlled dangerous substance. The trooper searched the vehicle and found 73 capsules containing a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, as well as three hypodermic syringes.
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and another injured. At around 8:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Naylor Mill and Brick Kiln roads for a traffic collision with injuries and entrapment. Deputies, along with fire/EMS, arrived at the scene and found that two vehicles were involved in the collision with both vehicles rolled over.
A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
SALISBURY, Md – Salisbury Police arrested 19-year-old Treveyon Winston after he reportedly stabbed a man Monday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for a report of an individual who had been stabbed. Officers met with the 18-year-old male victim who had an apparent laceration to his chest. The victim’s condition was initially classified as life threatening, but shifted to critical but stable after receiving immediate medical intervention.
A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
A man from Dundalk has been charged for allegedly stabbing his mother to death and attacking his brother, multiple sources said. Raymond G. Swartz, 24, is currently being held without bail with connection to killing his mother, 54-year-old Stacy Franz, Baltimore County Police said. He faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, WBFF reports.
A man is facing a third-degree murder charge after he turned himself in for a shooting that he told police was an accident, Pennsylvania officials say. Upper Darby Township officers found an unconscious man in his Mercedes on the morning of March 25, an affidavit said. He was bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the head.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing drug charges following two separate traffic stops earlier this week in Lincoln County. Layla Nunnenkamp, 18, of Grand Island, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (Oxycondone), possession of a controlled substance (Psilocybin mushrooms) and minor in possession. Penny Saxton,...
PITTSBURGH — A man died after he was shot in the head late Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said. Police were alerted at around 10 p.m. to a ShotSpotter notification of multiple shots fired on Kedron Street. Officers found Johnnie Higgins, 58, suffering from a gunshot...
A 22-year-old South Jersey man has been indicted on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a recording studio shooting that killed one and wounded two others in Cumberland County, NJ Advance Media reports.Tyzir S. Hall, of Clementon, was indicted by a grand jury last week in the Feb…
TULSA, Okla. — A traffic stop lead to the discovery of drug and guns overnight. Tulsa police stopped a car near 47th and Mingo Rd just before 1 a.m. after they saw the driver do a burn out, police said in a press release. The driver, Caleb Cannady, told...
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have arrested three men for a massive amount of drugs during a traffic stop for tinted windows. The Utah Highway Patrol in Cedar City says the incident happened on Monday along I-15 near mile marker 63 around midnight. The suspects have been identified as Steve Fierro, 26, Jose Angel […]
The Maryland man charged with killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly friend of his mother before going on the run last fall was found incompetent to stand trial in Howard County on Tuesday. Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 47, who was committed to the care of the Maryland Department of Health,...
