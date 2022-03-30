ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Traffic stop leads to charges for two in Laurel

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL, Del. – Two teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop. We’re told shortly after 1 p.m., a trooper on patrol in Laurel saw a white Cadillac traveling above the speed limit on Laurel Road in the area of Shiloh Church Road. The trooper stopped the...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 1

Related
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating death in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead near a burning car. Police say yesterday around 6:50 in the morning, they responded to reports of a car on fire on a property on Airport Road. Once there, police say they saw the car fully engulfed in flames and then found the body of a man in a nearby ditch.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Three charged in Dover narcotics investigation

DOVER, Del. – Three people are facing charges after being linked to a narcotics investigation on Thursday. Dover Police say Orlando Batson was selling heroin while on level 4 probation. Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Batson’s home in the Unit Block of North Edgehill Avenue. Officers contacted Batson in a traffic stop before executing the search warrant.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Three charged after heroin, fentanyl recovered in Salisbury traffic stop

SALISBURY, Md. – Three people are facing charges after being found in possession of fentanyl and heroin during a traffic stop. Maryland State Police say a trooper conducting a traffic stop for speeding in the area of Route 50 and Stanton Avenue on Saturday night. The trooper requested K9 backup, and the K9 gave a positive alert for a controlled dangerous substance. The trooper searched the vehicle and found 73 capsules containing a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, as well as three hypodermic syringes.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

One Killed, One Injured in Salisbury Crash

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and another injured. At around 8:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Naylor Mill and Brick Kiln roads for a traffic collision with injuries and entrapment. Deputies, along with fire/EMS, arrived at the scene and found that two vehicles were involved in the collision with both vehicles rolled over.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Laurel, DE
Laurel, DE
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Massive Manhunt For Nightclub Shooter Launched In PA

A massive search has been launched for the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old man in the parking lot of a Central Pennsylvania nightclub over the weekend. Tyler Jamel Wilson, 28, of Columbia, is wanted on homicide and weapons offenses in the 1:23 a.m. Saturday, March 19 shooting of Jatavis D. Scott at Club23 in Manheim, local police said.
MANHEIM, PA
MyChesCo

Cash and Drugs Seized During Wilmington Bust

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced they arrested four men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on March 16 at approximately 1:03 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Anchorage Street in reference to a drug investigation. Police took four subjects – 48-year-old Hendrix Anderson, 24-year-old Quamier Young, 25-year-old Elijah Ralph of New Castle, and 56-year-old Kelvin Ewell – into custody without incident. Officers recovered 1,564 grams of marijuana, 7 ounces of Promethazine, 6.5 Oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia, .40-caliber ammunition and $2,607 in currency.
WMDT.com

Stabbing leads to charges for Salisbury man

SALISBURY, Md – Salisbury Police arrested 19-year-old Treveyon Winston after he reportedly stabbed a man Monday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for a report of an individual who had been stabbed. Officers met with the 18-year-old male victim who had an apparent laceration to his chest. The victim’s condition was initially classified as life threatening, but shifted to critical but stable after receiving immediate medical intervention.
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Police
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NebraskaTV

Two arrested for drugs following two Lincoln County traffic stops

LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Two people are facing drug charges following two separate traffic stops earlier this week in Lincoln County. Layla Nunnenkamp, 18, of Grand Island, is charged with possession of a controlled substance (Oxycondone), possession of a controlled substance (Psilocybin mushrooms) and minor in possession. Penny Saxton,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
ABC4

Cedar City traffic stop leads to massive 60 pound meth bust

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have arrested three men for a massive amount of drugs during a traffic stop for tinted windows. The Utah Highway Patrol in Cedar City says the incident happened on Monday along I-15 near mile marker 63 around midnight. The suspects have been identified as Steve Fierro, 26, Jose Angel […]
CEDAR CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy