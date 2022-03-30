Traffic stop leads to charges for two in Laurel

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash that left one person dead and another injured. At around 8:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Naylor Mill and Brick Kiln roads for a traffic collision with injuries and entrapment. Deputies, along with fire/EMS, arrived at the scene and found that two vehicles were involved in the collision with both vehicles rolled over.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO