ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First Lady Casey DeSantis Says ‘Hope Florida’ Program Has Hit Major Milestone

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BIwPx_0euUMvDi00

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida first lady Casey DeSantis touted the success of her program on Wednesday.

She says “Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity” has provided family-centered assistance to more than 25,000 Floridians.

“I am delighted to hit this milestone. The Governor and I know that Florida’s communities are full of organizations and businesses that want to lift up their neighbors in need, and this program has given them the outlet to do so,” said DeSantis. “I’ve had the privilege of meeting some of the families impacted by the program, and I am so proud of the work our state is doing to help them find resiliency and hope.”

The program, spearheaded by the first lady, is operated by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

“Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity empowers Floridians with opportunities that support and strengthen resiliency and well-being. We know that if families have robust supports on the front end, they often won’t end up in crisis situations later,” said Department of Children and Families’ Secretary Shevaun Harris. “The initiative blends support from multiple sources to ensure we are serving families holistically.”

Individuals and families can use the service to resolve dire needs, like housing and food assistance, or work on long-term goals, like stable employment and education.

If you or your organization would like to get involved and help, visit HopeFlorida.com .

Comments / 26

Linda Fahey Carraway
1d ago

Well it’s not enough! There’s millions on the streets! People are begging to rent rooms because rents are so high ! And even rooms are expensive!

Reply(3)
6
Kimann Kremitzki
1d ago

I've been trying to get help for about 8 months now!! WHERE'S THE HELP? NOT in Ocala Florida. I Need help now with elderly disabled housing now. Please tell me where to find this help...

Reply(1)
4
freddi
1d ago

Casey, I hope Ron is not manipulating you to make himself look better. Hope you have some personal understanding of what people are experiencing, otherwise you will be nothing but a wealthy person who has no understanding of the plight of the people. As someone who worked with these folks for 40 years, I know what I am talking about. I am sincerely pleased that your cancer treatment went well. Do not let Ron use you and your cancer for his own self interest.

Reply(2)
3
If you enjoy reading articles from
CBS Miami
CBS Miami

54K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

18M+

Views

Follow CBS Miami and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
10NEWS

Here's what permanent daylight saving time would look like in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Perhaps a little tired after this weekend's time change and wanting to do something about it, U.S. Senators unanimously passed legislation that would finally, in Marco Rubio's words, "lock the lock." The Florida Republican in recent years has spearheaded efforts in Washington, D.C., to do...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
InsideClimate News

In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke

In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Hope Florida#Cbsmiami#Floridians
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Orlando FreeFall restraint locked when teen fell, did not function as intended, independent safety inspector says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A longtime independent ride safety inspector and expert witness said the ride manual for the FreeFall drop tower — obtained by News 6 from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services which is now responsible for investigating the accident — shows that the ride maker and ride operator failed 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy