First Lady Casey DeSantis Says ‘Hope Florida’ Program Has Hit Major Milestone

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida first lady Casey DeSantis touted the success of her program on Wednesday.

She says “Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity” has provided family-centered assistance to more than 25,000 Floridians.

“I am delighted to hit this milestone. The Governor and I know that Florida’s communities are full of organizations and businesses that want to lift up their neighbors in need, and this program has given them the outlet to do so,” said DeSantis. “I’ve had the privilege of meeting some of the families impacted by the program, and I am so proud of the work our state is doing to help them find resiliency and hope.”

The program, spearheaded by the first lady, is operated by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

“Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity empowers Floridians with opportunities that support and strengthen resiliency and well-being. We know that if families have robust supports on the front end, they often won’t end up in crisis situations later,” said Department of Children and Families’ Secretary Shevaun Harris. “The initiative blends support from multiple sources to ensure we are serving families holistically.”

Individuals and families can use the service to resolve dire needs, like housing and food assistance, or work on long-term goals, like stable employment and education.

If you or your organization would like to get involved and help, visit HopeFlorida.com .