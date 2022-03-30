2 security guards shot at wellness center in Detroit

Two security guards were shot — one of them fatally — at a wellness center in Detroit Wednesday.

It happened around 1 p.m. at Team Wellness Center on Mack Avenue near Mt. Elliot Street.

Police say a man came to the wellness center and was asked to leave. He later returned and an altercation took place. The suspect then had his hands in his coat pocket and pulled out a gun.

The suspect shot two security guards. One of them has died. He has been identified as Diante' Davis.

Family photo

The second security guard, whose identity has not yet been released, was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Davis' aunt told 7 Action News that her nephew protected his family and those he loved, including the staff and residents at his job.

My nephew was such a good man. He did all he could to provide for his children, that’s why he was at work when it happened. He has two sons, a step daughter and a baby on the way. He was a security guard at the shelter for 4 years now. He enjoyed helping people and protecting his family and those he loved.

Delaine Davis, Aunt of Diante’ Davis

Andre Davis, coworker to the victims, said he and Diante' Davis spent about four years working together at Team Wellness Center, a mental health facility that offers comprehensive behavioral and physical health services to the community. The facility is also a transitional home for people trying to get back on their feet.

“That's what we're here for, to protect the people that are handicap and mentally ill. And on duty, he loses his life, on duty, trying to protect the people here,” Andre Davis said. "This was senseless and words can't explain how I feel, words can't explain why."

"He did not deserve this on any levels at all," Andre Davis continued.

It's unclear at this time why the suspect was at the wellness center. Additional details about the incident, including suspect information, are unclear at this time.

Team Wellness Center released the following statement about the shooting:

The entire Team Wellness Center family is shocked and saddened by the events that took place at our Team East campus today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members, staff, and families who were affected by this tragedy.



We are grateful to staff and law enforcement who quickly took action to address this dangerous situation. At this point, we are unsure why a visitor to our site would open fire, but we are working with law enforcement to get a better understanding of how and why this happened.

The Detroit Police Department is asking anyone with information to call their homicide division at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

