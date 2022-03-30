ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt, imposes fine, for ‘willful’ failure to submit to deposition by families of Sandy Hook victims

By Edmund H. Mahony, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

A Superior Court judge on Wednesday found conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones in contempt of court and imposed a fine of up to $50,000 a day for what she called his “willful” violation of her orders that he submit to questioning at a deposition by families of victims of the Sandy Hook School killings.

After a series of delays, Jones failed to comply last week with repeated orders by Barbara Bellis that he appear for a deposition on March 23 and 24 in Austin, Texas, where his internet broadcasting company is located. Relatives of the children murdered in the 2012 school shooting in Newtown have been trying for years to question him in connection with their suit filed in response to his broadcast assertions that the shootings were a hoax.

Jones claimed he was unable to sit for the deposition because of a health condition that is aggravated by stress. But Bellis said medical explanations by two of Jones’ physicians were unconvincing. She said there is evidence that, even though Jones’ legal team said he was at home under medical care, he actually was broadcasting during the times the depositions had been scheduled and told his audience his condition was caused by a sinus blockage.

“With respect to the question of contempt, the court finds by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant Alex Jones, willfully and in bad faith, violated without justification several clear court orders requiring his attendance at his depositions on March 23 and 24,” Bellis said in court.

At the conclusion of a brief hearing in Waterbury, she said Jones can have the contempt order purged if he sits for two days of deposition in Connecticut by April 15. In the meantime, she ordered him to pay as much as $50,000 a day, until the depositions take place. If he were to fail to appear, she said she would be ready to impose additional penalties.

Delays in moving the suit forward have tested Bellis’ patience. Late last year she took the extraordinary step of issuing a default order against Jones — effectively settling the suit in favor of the families and leaving only the question of damages against him and his businesses unresolved.

Bellis said in court Wednesday that she will not deviate from the existing schedule, which calls for selecting a jury in August and beginning a trial on Sept. 1. Because of the default order, the only question before the jury will be the amount of damages Jones is ordered to pay the victim families. How — or if — Jones answers deposition questions will be a important part of the damage calculation.

The fine imposed on Jones begins Friday at the rate of $25,000 payable to the state judiciary, skips the weekend and increases to $50,000 on Monday. If Jones were to submit to two days of deposition by April 15 at the Bridgeport offices of the victim lawyers, Bellis said her contempt order would be lifted and the money refunded.

Jones’ lawyer Cameron Atkins told Bellis his client has always been willing to be deposed and his absence was based only on medical advice. The only possible impediment Atkins mentioned could be a conflict between a requirement by the victims’ law firm, Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder, that visitors wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic and Jones’ refusal to wear one.

Bellis said she would not force Jones’ appearance for a deposition by issuing an order for his arrest and incarceration. But she said she would not prevent victim lawyer Christopher Mattei from pursuing such an order in Texas, where Jones lives.

However, should Jones not comply with the April 15 deadline, Bellis said she would consider an order that would preclude Jones from presenting the jury any evidence in his favor, as well as instructing jurors that they should hold Jones’ refusal to be deposed against him. Finally, Bellis said she is inclined to order Jones to pay the victims’ lawyers $40,000 to cover costs associated with their trip to Texas last week for the deposition that did not take place.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alex Jones says he is treated worse than people on death row amid calls to arrest him for dodging Sandy Hook deposition

Alex Jones has claimed he is being “treated worse than somebody on death row” in a video rant as he faces calls to be arrested for twice dodging a deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre.The far-right conspiracy theorist posted a pre-recorded video on his Infowars website on Thursday complaining about the criticism he has received for missing his court-ordered appearances this week.“Somebody on death row is allowed to go get their medical treatment and hearings and things are postponed but I’m treated worse than somebody on death row,” he said.Mr Jones was scheduled...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick for Sandy Hook deposition appeared on show Monday to call vaccines ‘poison’

The doctor who said Alex Jones was too sick to attend his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre on Wednesday is the same man who appeared on the far-right conspiracy theorist’s Infowars show two days earlier to call Covid-19 vaccines “poison”, it has emerged.Dr Benjamin Marble was “alarmed” by his observations of Mr Jones on Monday and advised him to go to an emergency room or to call 911, according to court documents filed by Mr Jones’ attorneys on Wednesday.When Mr Jones refused, the Florida-based physician told him to remain at home, the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alex Jones v Sandy Hook: Why the false flag conspiracist is now dodging court

Hours after 26 people were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Alex Jones began spouting false claims that the massacre wasn’t real. Nearly 10 years later, the far-right conspiracy theorist’s inflammatory comments have continued to haunt him as families of the shooting victims - 20 of which were young children - seek to hold him accountable in court. The most recent developments came this week, when he failed to appear twice for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the families. Mr Jones had sought to delay the deposition, citing doctors who said he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Bridgeport, TX
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
Daily Mail

'Law schools are in crisis. The truth doesn't matter much. The game is to signal one's virtue': Yale law school professor who tackled woke mob at free speech event says future of the rule of law in the US is in crisis

A Yale Law School professor warned that the truth has become irrelevant to the rule of law after she was criticized for trying to calm a woke mob of students who tried to close down a free speech debate. Kate Stith, who moderated a debate between progressive and conservative guest...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Alex Jones’ bid to delay Sandy Hook deposition is denied after he said he was ‘too sick’ and then hosted show

A judge has denied right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ attempt to delay his deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre after he appeared on his show while claiming to be too sick to appear in court.Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis on Tuesday ordered that the deposition go ahead as planned at 9am local time in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, suggesting that Mr Jones’ legal team “unknowingly misled” the court with its attempts to postpone it over his mystery illness.Kevin Smith, an attorney for the Infowars host, filed a motion on Monday claiming that...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Alex Jones, Who Said Sandy Hook Massacre Was a Hoax, Claims that Appearing for Deposition Would Cause Him ‘Significant Stress’

Alex Jones, the bombastic radio and online host who has already begun to face the legal consequences of insisting that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, says that he shouldn’t be held in contempt for failing—again and again—to appear for a deposition, citing unspecified medical concerns and saying it would cause him “significant stress.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Depositions#Superior Court#Sandy Hook School
BET

Family of Emmett Till Urges Department of Justice to Reopen the Investigation of 1955 Lynching

The family of Emmett Till and their supporters are asking officials to reopen the investigation of the Black teenager’s 1955 lynching in Money, Mississippi. Deborah Watts, a cousin of Till’s said during a news conference at the state capitol that time is running out for Carolyn Bryant Donham, 88, to be brought to justice for her involvement in the 14-year-old’s death.
MONEY, MS
Register Citizen

In Sandy Hook case, judge denies Alex Jones’ medical excuse to delay deposition

A Superior Court judge ordered the deposition of Alex Jones to proceed as scheduled in a defamation case filed by families of children killed in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School after attorneys representing the embattled extremist pundit filed a motion to excuse his absence based on unnamed “medical conditions,” even as he continues to produce his show.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Alex Jones Fails to Show Again at Sandy Hook Suit Deposition

Infowars host Alex Jones has defied a Connecticut judge's order to show up for a deposition in Texas in a lawsuit by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, over Jones calling the massacre a hoax. That's according to the families' lawyer, Christopher Mattei. Thursday was the...
AUSTIN, TX
SFGate

A professor found his exam questions posted online. He's suing the students responsible for copyright infringement.

In January, Chapman University business professor David Berkovitz was scrolling through Course Hero, a website where students share documents from college classes, when he came across a call-out for help on test questions that looked strikingly familiar. They were prompts he had written for a midterm and a final exam for his business law class during the previous school year.
ORANGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Alex Jones risks arrest by skipping court-ordered Sandy Hook deposition for second day in row

Alex Jones may now face arrest for contempt of court after he failed to appear for his deposition for the second day in a row in a lawsuit over his false claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a “giant hoax”.A court document filed on Thursday by an attorney for the families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting said that Mr Jones breached the court order by failing to turn up to testify under oath that morning.The far-right conspiracy theorist had refused to attend the first day of his deposition on Wednesday, claiming to be too sick to leave...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alex Jones breaches court order by failing to show for Sandy Hook deposition after judge rebuffed sick claims

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has breached a court order by failing to show up for a deposition in a lawsuit over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre, after a judge rebuffed claims that he was too sick to appear.The Infowars host was scheduled to appear in person at 9am local time in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday to be questioned under oath as part of settlement proceedings in defamation cases he lost against the families of victims killed in the 2012 mass shooting.But, Mr Jones was a no-show, instead sending along one of his attorneys Norm Pattis, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy