ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

YCSO Backcountry Search and Rescue Team Annual Swiftwater Rescue Course Preparing for Monsoon 2022

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 1 day ago

Verde Valley News – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Backcountry Search and Rescue team conducted its annual Swiftwater rescue course over the weekend.  Nine members of the team completed the three-day course in the Colorado River offered by the Arizona Center for Fire Service in Excellence.  Training is comprised of multiple swimming techniques, personal protective equipment, boating skills and maneuvers, in water patient management, vast rescue skills including the use of throw bags, tethered strong swimmer, V lowers, Y lowers, box cinches, Mather loops, and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWKFd_0euUMkkx00

“We like to undertake this course every year for our members so that we are always prepared for the upcoming monsoon season that hits Yavapai County most summers”, said Josh Schmidt BCU Member and Lead Swiftwater Instructor.

Every member of the YCSO Backcountry Search and Rescue team is a volunteer, while on a call out or training for one, their time and skill is a gift to Yavapai County.  If you are interested in donating and help offset costs, etc. donate here: http://ycsrt.org/ .  If you would like to join the Backcountry Unit as a volunteer, you can find more information on the Sheriff’s Office web site under the Volunteer Services tab found here: https://www.ycsoaz.gov/

The post YCSO Backcountry Search and Rescue Team Annual Swiftwater Rescue Course Preparing for Monsoon 2022 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Search and rescue teams rescue injured snow biker on Doe Creek Trail

BIG SKY, Mont. - On March 13, 2022, at 11:53 a.m. Gallatin County 911 received a call for an individual who went over the front of their snow bike after hitting a stump. The individual stated they believed they had broken their arm. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers...
BIG SKY, MT
Sedona.Biz

String of Lost Hikers Makes for Busy YCSO Search and Rescue

Verde Valley News – Spring has sprung in Northern Arizona and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be safe while hiking.  On March 22, YCSO Deputies along with The Verde Search and Rescue (SAR) Team, had a busy night in Sedona.  At approximately 6pm the first call in what turned out to [...] The post String of Lost Hikers Makes for Busy YCSO Search and Rescue appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Jackson Hole Radio

Teton Counties team up on search and rescue

Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue responded to the report of a snowmobiler who ran into a tree yesterday in the Spring Creek drainage east of Driggs. The call came in about 4:40 pm and Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue teamed up with Teton County Wyoming Search and rescue members to package the victim and transport him by means of short haul by helicopter to a waiting ambulance.
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Sedona, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Yavapai County, AZ
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Monsoon#Boating#Colorado River#Backcountry#Verde Valley News#Bcu#Lead Swiftwater#The Backcountry Unit#The Sheriff S Office#The Volunteer Services
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake County Leader

Mountain lions killed on Wild Horse Island to protect bighorn sheep

Three mountain lions were recently killed on Wild Horse Island on the south side of Flathead Lake in an effort to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep there with nowhere to escape. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes collaborated on the lethal removals, according to...
MONTANA STATE
UPI News

Colorado avalanche buries, kills backcountry snowboarder

March 18 (UPI) -- A solo backcountry snowboarder died after becoming overwhelmed by an avalanche in Colorado's San Juan Mountains, state officials announced. The snowboarder, Devin Overton, 29, was found Thursday after an employee for a snowboarding guide service noticed his tracks entering an avalanche path, with no tracks exiting. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said the guide did a beacon search and got a signal south of Trout Lake, about 5 miles southwest of the town of Ophir.
COLORADO STATE
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
175
Followers
691
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy