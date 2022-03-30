Verde Valley News – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Backcountry Search and Rescue team conducted its annual Swiftwater rescue course over the weekend. Nine members of the team completed the three-day course in the Colorado River offered by the Arizona Center for Fire Service in Excellence. Training is comprised of multiple swimming techniques, personal protective equipment, boating skills and maneuvers, in water patient management, vast rescue skills including the use of throw bags, tethered strong swimmer, V lowers, Y lowers, box cinches, Mather loops, and so much more.

“We like to undertake this course every year for our members so that we are always prepared for the upcoming monsoon season that hits Yavapai County most summers”, said Josh Schmidt BCU Member and Lead Swiftwater Instructor.

Every member of the YCSO Backcountry Search and Rescue team is a volunteer, while on a call out or training for one, their time and skill is a gift to Yavapai County. If you are interested in donating and help offset costs, etc. donate here: http://ycsrt.org/ . If you would like to join the Backcountry Unit as a volunteer, you can find more information on the Sheriff’s Office web site under the Volunteer Services tab found here: https://www.ycsoaz.gov/

The post YCSO Backcountry Search and Rescue Team Annual Swiftwater Rescue Course Preparing for Monsoon 2022 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .