Petersburg, VA

Petersburg student wins Thank a Teacher Art Contest

 1 day ago
PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg student is one of three winners in the fifth annual Virginia Lottery Thank a Teacher Art Contest.

Giello Albert Capate, a senior at Appomattox Governor's school, won in the contest's high school category with her work showing her covering her sleeping father with a blanket after he fell asleep grading papers.

“He was really passionate and I remember him working really late nights, working on lesson plans every night,” Capate said. “And I just really wanted to draw him doing one of the daily things he used to do as a teacher."

Capate was awarded a $150 gift card and her school was awarded $2,000 for its art department.

The contest winners were chosen from more than 300 entries and will have their artwork featured on thank-you notes that will be given to thousands of teachers across Virginia.

The cards will be handed out to teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

