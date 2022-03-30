UPDATE: NWS Tulsa upgrades Springdale tornado to EF-3
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa Wednesday night upgraded the Springdale Tornado to an EF-3.
According to a tweet from NWS Tulsa, this was their final rating on the weather event.At least seven injured after storms in Springdale
ORIGINAL STORY – The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a preliminary report for the tornado that touched down in Northwest Arkansas on March 30.
According to a tweet from NWS Tulsa, the survey team found damage in the EF-2 category within the Johnson-Springdale damage path.
Surveying will continue throughout the day but the tornado will be rated at least EF-2, according to the organization.
Additional information will be sent as they continue their evaluation.
