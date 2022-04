KRAKOW, POLAND – Our team in Poland has met with people who opened their doors to refugees, temporarily housing them after they fled from the war in Ukraine. “They drove to the border to pick up the three girls that made it to the border and this is how it all started,” said Aleksandra Sieradzka. She goes by Ola. She’s a former intern for the Erie-based company Logistics Plus. She lives an hour south of Krakow, Poland with her husband and their eight-month-old baby.

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO