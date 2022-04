CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A small brush fire on Beverly Pike outside of Pruntytown near Grafton spread to an abandoned structure, but has since been put out, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The fire is now extinguished after fire departments from Grafton, Anmoore, Boothesville, Bridgeport, Flemington and Spelter responded.

