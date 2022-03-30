(KYMA, KECY) - Since the pandemic began in 2020, many Jehovah's Witness congregations will be reopening their doors on the week of April 1.

Due to the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, buildings of worship were closed and public ministry was suspended.

Jehovah's Witnesses switched over to virtual meetings through Zoom and continued to carry out their ministry work through letters and phone calls.

During this time, average attendance to these virtual meetings exceeded 1.5 million people per week in the United

States alone.

There are currently fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah's witnesses in the United States, which means the number of visitors was around 200,000 people each week.

The reopening is happening just in time for their annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ which will be held on April 15, 2022.

Many in-person meetings will still be broadcasted through Zoom which will allow people to virtually attend if preferred.

For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses click here .

The post Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person meetings April 1 appeared first on KYMA .