Metal Artist Fred McMullen

Halestorm have teamed up with Z2 Comics for their very first graphic novel, titled Hyde Manor, which will be out later this year. The comic is set to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the band's EP Hello, It’s Mz Hyde, as well as their sophomore album The Strange Case Of..., which spawned the Grammy-winning hit "Love Bites (So Do I)." The band worked with twin writers Brittany and Brianna Winner, artist Sara Scalia and colorist DJ Alonso for the project, which tells the story of Halestorm taking asylum in Hyde Manor, a gothic estate in rural Oregon.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO