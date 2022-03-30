Metal Artist Fred McMullen

It's time to give the drummer his due—that's right, we're celebrating the work of the one and only Lars Ulrich. Without Ulrich, Metallica would have never been created. Without him, Metallica would have never gotten their first song, "Hit the Lights," on Metal Blade Records' first compilation, Metal Massacre. While he may make headlines for helping to take down Napster or having a ridiculously expensive art collection, Ulrich's contributions to Metallica are what have made him a true metal legend.
