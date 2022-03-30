ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber mercilessly booed for taunting Canadiens fans at concert

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
Justin Bieber pulled a heel move at his concert in Montreal on Tuesday night.

The pop singer, a noted Toronto Maple Leafs fan who has even designed apparel for the NHL franchise, asked the audience in Montreal, “How ’bout the Leafs, though, huh? How’s that playoff spot looking for you guys this year?”

The crowd booed vociferously.

My video of Justin Bieber getting booed bc of the leafs and the crowd chanting Go Habs Go 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5xbFrVMCmh

— marie💚 (@marie_sunsets) March 30, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Maple Leafs are 42-19-5 this season, while the Canadiens are 18-38-11, with the worst record not just in the Atlantic Division, but the whole league.

When Bieber continued to troll the crowd by attempting to start a “Go Leafs Go” chant, they responded with “Go Habs Go!”

Canadien hockey fans, even when their teams are in the cellar, are a loyal bunch. The Canadiens, who lost in the Stanley Cup last season, and Maple Leafs have lone been hated rivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SnVNE_0euUJrwH00 Justin Bieber trolled Canadiens fans at his concert in Montreal on Tuesday night.Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Bieber’s taunts are something more traditionally seen in a pro wrestling arena, as a tried and true trope of bad guys telling the audience that their sports team is the pits. It has not been as common in the world of music, where performers tend to ingratiate themselves to the paying fans.

