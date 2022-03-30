Dad-to-be brings entire gaming console to hospital room during labor

A dad-to-be lost a few points after bringing an entire video game console to his partner’s 21-hour labor on Wednesday.

In a now-viral TikTok , the soon-to-be-father can be seen with the whole setup — including a TV and headset — sitting at the foot of the hospital bed gaming online while his girlfriend watches.

“My boyfriend brought his entire gaming system to the hospital during my 21-hour long induction,” TikTok user Amber wrote at the top of the video.

The viral TikTok has racked up 1.6 million views, 45,000 likes and 3,200 comments with several people disagreeing on whether or not the gamer daddy was right to bring his whole setup or if he should have focused on his impending child.

“Wow. Red flag, friend,” commented one user.

“I love my games but I’ve never attempted to do this got better things to worry about,” chimed in another user.

Other viewers rushed to the man’s defense.

“I mean what ya wanted him to do? Sit there for 21 hours staring at her? She was probably more entertained watching him play … I would be,” another said.

“I went through a long induction process as well and I definitely wouldn’t have minded if my kid’s father brought his game,” a user commented.

The new mother of two ended the discussion by telling users that she was “okay” with the father bringing his console and that she really didn’t feel any pain until 19 hours had gone by.

Amber also assured everyone that she also had a way of passing the time by watching movies and browsing TikTok.