ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden receives 2nd booster, presses Congress on virus funds

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bi2E7_0euUJmls00

President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass billions of dollars in additional funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, as he received a second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine a day after federal regulators approved a fourth shot for those aged 50 and older.

Biden spoke as his administration rolled out COVID.gov , designed to be a one-stop website to help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live. Biden pressed lawmakers to provide additional funding “immediately” to ensure continued supply of the tools that have helped the nation begin to emerge from the pandemic.

“Congress, we need to secure additional supply now,” he said, warning of shortages of vaccines, tests and treatments. “This isn’t partisan, it’s medicine."

Biden, 79, received the first series of two doses of the coronavirus vaccine shortly before taking office and a first booster shot in September. The additional booster dose was administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit.

“It didn't hurt a bit," Biden said.

The additional booster is meant to beef up the body’s protection against COVID-19 in populations most vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 975,000 people in the U.S.

On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for another shot for anyone 50 and older, who can get the additional booster at least four months after their last vaccination. Severely immune-compromised patients, such as organ transplant recipients, as young as 12, are also eligible.

“We have enough supply to give booster shots, but if Congress fails to act we won’t have the supplies we need this Fall,” Biden warned, noting the possibility that regulators will approve a fourth shot for all Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, have been negotiating in hopes of reviving the COVID-19 package.

If an agreement emerges, participants say they expect it to be similar to the $15.6 billion bipartisan version that congressional leaders crafted earlier this month. The original compromise collapsed after rank-and-file Democrats rebelled against cuts in unspent pandemic aid for states that would have helped pay for it.

The two parties’ continuing disagreements are over how to find savings to offset the measure’s cost, not the new spending itself.

Leaders would like Congress to approve the assistance before lawmakers leave for a spring recess after next week.

“We are not yet at the finish line, but we will keep working throughout the day,” Schumer said Wednesday. He said if a new COVID variant emerges that “extends its nasty tentacles across the country and we don’t have the tools to respond, then woe is us.”

Romney said Tuesday that bargainers were discussing savings options. “But we’re making progress and hopefully we’ll get there soon,” he said.

A subvariant of the highly transmissible omicron that scientists call BA.2 is now the dominant coronavirus mutant in the United States. It accounted for nearly 55% of new infections across the nation last week and an even greater proportion in the Northeast, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Scientists say one reason BA.2 has gained ground is that it’s about 30% more contagious than the original omicron. In rare cases, research shows it can sicken people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. But it doesn’t seem to cause more severe disease than the original, and vaccines appear just as effective against it.

The unvaccinated, though, are at a far greater risk.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Follow News 12 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

The costly mistake Biden made while talking about Ukraine during his SOTU address

If the only thing you are talking about after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is that he was heckled by GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, then you are missing a key takeaway. Biden’s strong, even eloquent, words made a compelling case for why America must support Ukraine and why this conflict is so significant, but he did not do enough to discuss the potential need for people in the U.S. to make sacrifices to defeat Vladimir Putin and support Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy