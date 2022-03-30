ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ad-Rock’s former West Village home hits the market asking just $1M

By Jennifer Gould
 1 day ago

In the early 1990s, a young member of the Beastie Boys, Adam Horovitz — also known as Ad-Rock — and his then-wife, actress Ione Skye, called this West Village co-op home.

They lived at this 290 W. 11th St. spread until their separation in 1995. Many of the Beastie Boys’ songs were written in the ‘hood during this time period, the current listing notes.

Horovitz sold the unit in 2002 to Mayo Roe, the co-owner of Paris Commune, a West Village restaurant that was a big celeb draw in the 2000s.

The home, now back on the market for $1.09 million , received an accepted offer over the ask the first day it was on the market, but a contract has not yet been signed as of press time.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is 500 square feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GaVWL_0euUJj7h00 The West 11th Street apartment’s one and only bedroom. The Corcoran Group https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aq8m0_0euUJj7h00
The 500-square-foot space has a decorative fireplace.The Corcoran Group https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31K5Qo_0euUJj7h00 The building, a former townhouse, has a cozy patio to go along with the apartment’s even cozier laundry room.The Corcoran Group

It comes with prewar details, like original wide-plank hardwood floors, oversize windows and city views. The boutique co-op building, which dates to 1910, was originally a townhouse.

The unit also boasts an entry foyer with built-in bookshelves, a separate kitchen, a windowed bathroom, a decorative fireplace, lots of windows and a washer/dryer.

On another note, Horovitz and his wife, the punk musician Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill, sold their Chelsea loft for $3.2 million — slightly higher than its $3.1 million last March, as we previously reported .

The listing broker is Frank Veilson, of Corcoran.

